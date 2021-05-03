   

Lincoln Project wins Pollie, Reed Latino awards for political ads

May 3, 2021

Sully
The project plans to continue putting out ads into the 2022 midterm elections.

The Lincoln Project has received a series of awards for ads opposing the reelection of former President Donald Trump

The organization brought home three titles from the Pollie Awards, which are presented by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC).

The ad “Our Moment received gold under Best Viral Campaign, as well as bronze for Independent Expenditure Campaign in the president category. 

The one-and-a-half minute long anti-Trump ad features Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, notable for his successful emergency landing on the Hudson in 2009. Sullenberger narrates the clip, with one main message: “Vote him out.”

The Lincoln Project also took bronze for Internet Advertising in the presidential category for its ad “Imagine,” which features former RNC Chair Michael Steele advocating against Trump’s reelection.

Both ads were directed and produced by Backstreet Strategies, formerly known as 76 Words.

“It is gratifying to see the impact of The Lincoln Project’s powerful creative work in the 2020 election being recognized,” Rick Wilson, co-founder and creative director of The Lincoln Project, said in a news release. “We look forward to continuing the use of our hard-hitting ads to promote and protect democracy heading into the 2022 midterm elections.”

The Reed Latino Awards, an international competition presented by Campaigns and Elections Magazine, also gave a fair share of awards to The Lincoln Project .

The project won two gold Reed Latino Awards — Best Online Contrast Advertisement and Best GOTV Promotion Campaign — for its entire hispanic ad catalogue. It also won an individual award for the Best Political Contrast Spot category for the ad “Trump No Nos Quiere.”

The ads were directed and produced by Cesar Martinez of MAS Consulting.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]litics.com.

