Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed three to the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors.

The three appointees include Jillian Hasner, Erin Knight and Nelson Telemaco, according to the Governor’s Office.

Hasner, of Boca Raton, serves as the president and CEO of Take Stock in Children, a group that helps children from low-income families succeed in school by connecting them with mentors.

Hasner is a graduate of Nyack College.

“She has been involved with the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Leadership Florida, United States Global Leadership Coalition and the Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission for the Southern District,” the Governor’s Office said in a press release.

Knight, of Coral Gables, is president of Monument Capital Management and a Florida State University graduate.

“Previously, she was Miami market president for Stonegate Bank and a senior vice president with Regions Bank,” the press release adds. “Knight has volunteered her time with the Junior League of Miami, March of Dimes, The Miami Foundation and the Baptist Health Foundation.”

Telemaco of Coral Springs is the CEO of Proximity Works and a University of Pennsylvania graduate.

“Previously, he was senior vice president at Sompo International, Principal at Allianz Risk Transfer and vice president at American International Group,” the press release says.

The Florida Legislature created Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in 2002 as a not-for-profit alternative insurer. The corporation exists to provide insurance to property owners who cannot find coverage in the private insurance market.