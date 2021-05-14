May 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors

Jason DelgadoMay 14, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU eyes candidates to replace John Thrasher

HeadlinesOrlando

Disney CEO says attendance caps at parks being raised

GaetzgateHeadlines

Matt Gaetz headed to Ohio as ‘wingman’ Joel Greenberg cuts plea deal

citizens
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is a not-for-profit alternative insurer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed three to the Citizens Property Insurance Board of Governors.

The three appointees include Jillian Hasner, Erin Knight and Nelson Telemaco, according to the Governor’s Office.

Hasner, of Boca Raton, serves as the president and CEO of Take Stock in Children, a group that helps children from low-income families succeed in school by connecting them with mentors.

Hasner is a graduate of Nyack College.

“She has been involved with the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Leadership Florida, United States Global Leadership Coalition and the Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission for the Southern District,” the Governor’s Office said in a press release.

Conversa_728x90

Knight, of Coral Gables, is president of Monument Capital Management and a Florida State University graduate.

“Previously, she was Miami market president for Stonegate Bank and a senior vice president with Regions Bank,” the press release adds. “Knight has volunteered her time with the Junior League of Miami, March of Dimes, The Miami Foundation and the Baptist Health Foundation.”

Telemaco of Coral Springs is the CEO of Proximity Works and a University of Pennsylvania graduate.

“Previously, he was senior vice president at Sompo International, Principal at Allianz Risk Transfer and vice president at American International Group,” the press release says.

The Florida Legislature created Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in 2002 as a not-for-profit alternative insurer. The corporation exists to provide insurance to property owners who cannot find coverage in the private insurance market.

Post Views: 96

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JasonDelgadoFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMacDill AFB finalist for KC-46A tanker aircraft headquarters

nextGovernor renews terms of three SFWMD Governing Board members

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more