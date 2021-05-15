May 15, 2021
Tampa Bay Partnership to launch opioid research project Friday with Gov. DeSantis

Kelly Hayes
opioid
More than 1,200 individuals died from opioid complications in Tampa Bay in 2020 according to early estimates.

The Tampa Bay Partnership, in collaboration with Florida Blue and Project Opioid, is launching a new initiative Friday to combat the opioid epidemic.

The launch of Project Opioid Tampa Bay will host leaders from across the region and state, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an effort to develop and execute strategies to reduce opioid deaths. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in opioid abuse across the region, according to the Partnership. More than 1,200 individuals died from opioid complications in Tampa Bay in 2020 according to early estimates — a 36% increase since 2019. 

The Governor, along with Pat Geraghty, president and CEO of GuideWell, will attend the virtual launch to discuss what the opioid epidemic looks like in the state and locally. The event will also host expert panelists, regional leaders and individuals impacted by this epidemic.

The goal of Project Opioid Tampa Bay is to substantially reduce opioid overdoses and overdose deaths by the end of 2025.

At the launch, the Tampa Bay Partnership will share its takeaways from its preliminary assessment of the opioid crisis in the area, highlighted in the report: The Pandemic within the Epidemic: Tampa Bay’s Opioid Crisis. The report provides data and predictions on just how much the pandemic has had an affect on opioid usage.

Leaders from across the state are expected to discuss the impacts of the opioid epidemic, as well as the statewide efforts to reduce overdose, death and addiction. Researchers will provide information on best practices across multiple sectors and discuss methods to reduce addiction and death. 

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a networking opportunity, and the launch will start at 9 a.m.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

    Joel Greenberg to plead guilty to sex trafficking of a child, 5 other felonies
