May 22, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa Dunkin’ Donuts employee charged with manslaughter for customer’s death
Image via Adobe Stock.

Kelly HayesMay 22, 20214min0

Related Articles

GaetzgateHeadlines

Matt Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend to cooperate with federal officials in investigation

Headlines

Crew leaders backed in overtime fight

HeadlinesTallahassee

FSU presidential candidates picked in secret, search committee member says

Police
Pujols is currently free on $15,000 bond.

Hillsborough County prosecutors are charging a Dunkin’ Donuts employee with manslaughter after the worker delivered a fatal punch to an elderly customer who the employee says repeatedly used a racial slur against him.

The incident occurred on May 4, when 27-year-old Corey Pujols was working at the Dunkin’ Donuts on South 50th Street in Tampa, according to the prosecutor’s office. 

While Pujols working, a 77-year-old man, noted as a regular customer at the store, began verbally berating the Dunkin’ staff in the drive thru, according to the prosecutor’s office. After being told to leave by staff, the man parked his car and entered the store. Pujols — the on-duty manager at the time — instructed one of his coworkers to call the police.

However, once inside, the customer began arguing with Pujols, who remained on the opposite side of the counter, according to the prosecutor’s office. The incident escalated when the customer called Pujols, who is Black, a racial slur. 

Pujols then closer to the man, and warned him not to say the slur again. But, the man repeated the slur, and Pujols immediately punched him in the jaw, causing the elderly man to fall and hit his head. Three days later, the man died from his injuries. 

Officials have yet to publicly name the victim. 

The office chose the charge of manslaughter, it said, because Pujols committed an act where death was not intended, but occurred as a result. 

The prosecutor’s office also said that while victim’s use of racial slurs was “highly inflammatory,” that type of speech alone does not justify violence.

“Although the victim’s speech was reprehensible, it was legal,” the office wrote in a statement. “While we find the victim’s words repulsive, public safety requires holding Pujols accountable for his actions. As in any case, we will consider the victim’s incendiary conduct and other mitigating evidence, as well as any evidentiary and legal issues, in determining the appropriate outcome.”

“Racism and the use of racial slurs have no place in our community,” the office continued. “Our office will continue to work with stakeholders all across Tampa Bay to combat bigotry and prejudice.”

Pujols is currently free on $15,000 bond.

Post Views: 96

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNew voter ID rules raise concerns of fraud, ballot rejection

nextFSU presidential candidates picked in secret, search committee member says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories