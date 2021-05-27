May 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney expects full Florida theme parks by year end
Image via AP.

News Service Of FloridaMay 27, 20213min0

Related Articles

GaetzgateHeadlines

‘Who knows?’ Matt Gaetz floats presidential run in Georgia speech

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘Everything is now upside down’: Negotiations between Rick Kriseman and Rays at standstill

CoronavirusHeadlines

Number of fully vaccinated long-term care residents, staff unknown

Walt Disney World
Many laid-off workers are back on the job, too.

Walt Disney World could approach full capacity by the end of the year, Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Chapek said during the JPMorgan 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday.

Chapek said his team anticipates “low double-digit growth” as the company follows federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus operating guidelines, according to a transcript of the conference.

“Well, we hope depending on the park, right, because you’ve got Disneyland which just opened, so it’s much further down the curve versus Walt Disney World where we’ve been doing this now for about nine months,” Chapek said, according to the transcript. “So, we are hoping that by the end of the year, like I said, that we would be at a point where we would start to accrue most of the benefits both from an attendance standpoint and from a bottom-line standpoint in terms of when we will get there.”

Since reopening in Florida last July, the company has slowly expanded the daily number of people allowed to access its Central Florida facilities. Disney hasn’t released any attendance numbers, however.

Meanwhile, Chapek claimed that many of the workers laid off due to the pandemic are back on the job.

“I think if you think about the throttles to the increase in attendance, I think there’s a couple of things we have to consider that sort of frame that up a little bit and one of them, of course, is labor,” Chapek said in the transcript.

He noted that there have “been plenty of headlines” about difficulties employers have encountered while trying to fill job openings.

“We’ve actually had a really good go at it. We have found that the great majority of our cast members who we called back are ready, willing and able to return. So we are very, very pleased with that. And that’s of course a big one,” Chapek said.

On Tuesday, SeaWorld announced that employees would no longer have to wear masks if fully vaccinated. SeaWorld earlier said guests who have been vaccinated would no longer have to wear masks at its Florida facilities. The company isn’t requiring guests to show proof of vaccination.

___

Republished with permission from News Service of Florida.

Post Views: 55

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNumber of fully vaccinated long-term care residents, staff unknown

next'Everything is now upside down': Negotiations between Rick Kriseman and Rays at standstill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories