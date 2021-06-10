June 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis raises $7.58 million in May

Haley BrownJune 10, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Education board backs controversial history guidelines

2022Headlines

Hillary Cassel adds nearly $30K in May to grow HD 99 fundraising lead

HeadlinesJax

Lakesha Burton raises nearly $500,000 to kick off Jacksonville Sheriff campaign

DeSantis
Out-of-state fundraising is giving the popular Republican Governor a boost.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to stack up cash for his 2022 gubernatorial campaign — or whatever else his he might run for.

DeSantis’ political action committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, added $ 7,582,350 to its bank balance. It means the Republican has about $39 million cash on hand.

The total is only half of what DeSantis raised in April when he raked in $14 million, but his fundraising is still blowing both of the possible Democratic challengers out of the water.

Congressman Charlie Crist raised $1.5 million for his campaign last month. Crist told reporters, speaking at a campaign event Wednesday, he would catch up with DeSantis.

“We’ll have the resources to compete. We’ll be there,” Crist said.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, the other Democratic Primary challenger, through the end of May, had about $1.5 million in her political committee.

Florida’s media markets are notoriously expensive, which can make elections in the state quite costly. But DeSantis isn’t relying solely on Floridians to fund his reelection for Florida’s Governor. Instead the incumbent, who after many cable news appearances has become a national darling of the Republican Party, is leaning on out-of-state fundraising for his edge.

DeSantis is rounding the corner on half a dozen fundraising stops to collect money from voters not in Florida. DeSantis’ fundraising tour is expected to go through southern California and Las Vegas. The trip kicks off in San Diego Thursday. The trip marks a pattern for DeSantis who, in previous months, fundraised in Pennsylvania and Texas.

Crist criticized DeSantis for the move, calling out the Republican for his much-talked-about presidential ambitions. Recent polling puts DeSantis leading the pack for Republican presidential candidates if former President Donald Trump steps aside.

“Instead of going to San Diego and the northeast, wherever he’s going for his Presidential run or whatever he’s doing, I’m here in Leon County. You know I was in Alachua County this morning. Later I’m going to be in Palm Beach County tomorrow morning.  You go to the people, you travel the state,” Crist said.

Post Views: 68

Haley Brown

Haley Brown is a capitol reporter for FloridaPolitics.com. Her background includes covering the West Virginia Legislature for a regular segment on WVVA-TV in Bluefield called Capitol Beat. Her reporting in southern West Virginia also included city issues, natural disasters, crime, human interest, and anchoring weekend newscasts. Haley is a Florida native. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHillary Cassel adds nearly $30K in May to grow HD 99 fundraising lead

nextEducation board backs controversial history guidelines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories