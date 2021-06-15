Kim Berfield becomes 2nd Republican to join HD 67 race

Former state Rep. Kim Berfield is officially seeking a return to Tallahassee. The Republican former lawmaker filed Friday to run for House District 67.

Berfield previously served in what was then House District 50 from 2000 to 2006. She left office in 2006 after she ran unsuccessfully for the Florida Senate, losing in the General Election to Democrat Charlie Justice.

Berfield will face fellow Republican Jason Holloway in the Republican Primary in the race to succeed incumbent Republican Chris Latvala who is not seeking reelection due to term limits.

She currently serves as the vice president of government affairs and community health at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, a position she has held since 2017. In that role she serves as the hospital’s chief lobbyist in Tallahassee, adding to her resume of experience in state politics.

Berfield also previously served as deputy secretary of the Florida Department of Health.

Prior to her All Children’s hire, Berfield worked as a business strategy and development contractor for the Florida branch of Primerica and director of government affairs for Tampa-based Wellcare Health Plans.

Berfield will have some catching up to do. Holloway, a moderate Republican, has already raised nearly $40,000 for his campaign, according to the most recent financials filed with the Florida Division of Elections covering donations through May. He maintains about $37,000 on hand.

Holloway is a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat, putting him in prime position to court votes from both sides of the aisle should he succeed in the Republican Primary and face a General Election. So far no Democrat has filed to run for the seat.

Holloway was appointed to the Florida Blockchain Task Force in late 2019, prompting his departure from Rouson’s legislative staff. The task force was established to develop a master plan for expanding the blockchain industry in the state. Blockchain is a system of recording information and data to protect against hacks. Holloway has a master’s degree from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus in digital currencies and blockchain technology.

HD 67 covers parts of mid- and north Pinellas County, including Largo.

The district has a slight advantage for the GOP, with 37,809 registered voters to Democrats’ 36,882. That makeup could change through this year’s reapportionment process that could see Republicans draw boundaries to strengthen the GOP’s registration advantage in the district.