‘Show the heck up’: Rick Scott turns up Cuba heat on Joe Biden

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott‘s frustration with the Joe Biden response to ongoing protests in Cuba continues to grow.

Scott, starting his Thursday on the conservative Hugh Hewitt Show, vented about how the White House hasn’t done enough to support anti-regime protesters he has called “freedom fighters” more than once this week.

Asked if Biden should go to Miami to demonstrate solidarity with stateside protesters, the Senator was emphatic.

“Absolutely. Biden just needs, first of all, to show the heck up,” Scott said, before goading Biden about not using his diplomatic sway.

“He wants to be part of this worldwide club. Well, let’s use the influence then. Let’s talk to the European Union, to (United Kingdom Prime Minister) Boris Johnson. Let’s get everybody involved here to say enough is enough of these atrocities that have gone on for decades and decades and decades,” Scott pleaded.

“Joe Biden, show up, do something. Talk about freedom, liberty, democracy, do something. He’s doing nothing,” Scott added.

The Senator expressed frustration beyond the Biden issue, touching on socialist Democrats, Black Lives Matter, and “socialist” television networks not covering what is happening on the Island.

“Everybody that believes in democracy and freedom, get the stories out, get the pictures out,” Scott said. “I’ve told all the reporters I’ve talked to this week, write about this.”

But the frustration ultimately was with the executive branch, with Scott continuing to press the President.

“If Joe Biden would do his job, we’ve got the best opportunity in decades,” Scott said. “Joe Biden. Where are you? Show up.”

For Scott, this Thursday morning interview continues a trend of increasingly urgent messaging.

“I hope the Biden administration shows up, tries to be more vocal, add more sanctions,” Scott said Tuesday.

“Joe Biden needs to be today, on TV, calling world leaders, saying this has got to end,” Scott urged this week. “You’ve got this pulpit, you’ve got this opportunity, Joe Biden. Go do it.”