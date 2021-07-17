Less than half of insured Americans vaccinated

A report released by the the federal government Thursday shows that about 48% of insured people age 16 and older had been vaccinated at least once between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 15, and that just more than 38% of them were fully vaccinated.

But vaccination rates during that time span were lower among insured non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic persons when compared to vaccination rates for non-Hispanic white people. Data indicates that 40.7% of non-Hispanic Black people age 16 and older had received at least one vaccine and 41.1% of Hispanic people age 16 and older had at least one vaccine from December through May 15.

Nearly 55% of non-Hispanic white people age 16 and older had at least one vaccination during the same time span. Vaccination rates were highest among non-Hispanic Asian persons, with 57.4% receiving one or more vaccinations during the time span under review.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relied on data from the “Vaccine Safety Datalink ” in making its findings. The VSD is a collaboration between the CDC and eight integrated health-care organizations in six states, not including Florida.

Data show that vaccination rates increased with age. More than 76% of people aged 75 and older had at least one vaccine dose, but less than 29% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 had at least one dose. Additionally, during the six-month time span slightly more than 50% of women had received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 45.5% of men.

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.