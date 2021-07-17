July 17, 2021
Less than half of insured Americans vaccinated
Image via U.S. Navy.

News Service Of FloridaJuly 17, 2021

booster
Numbers are worse among minority populations.

A report released by the the federal government Thursday shows that about  48% of insured people age 16 and older had been vaccinated at least once between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 15, and that just more than 38% of them were fully vaccinated.

But vaccination rates during that time span were lower among insured non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic persons when compared to vaccination rates for non-Hispanic white people. Data indicates that 40.7% of non-Hispanic Black people age 16 and older had received at least one vaccine and 41.1% of Hispanic people age 16 and older had at least one vaccine from December through May 15.

Nearly 55% of non-Hispanic white people age 16 and older had at least one vaccination during the same time span. Vaccination rates were highest among non-Hispanic Asian persons, with 57.4% receiving one or more vaccinations during the time span under review.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relied on data from the “Vaccine Safety Datalink ” in making its findings. The VSD is a collaboration between the CDC and eight integrated health-care organizations in six states, not including Florida.

Data show that vaccination rates increased with age. More than 76% of people aged 75 and older had at least one vaccine dose, but less than 29% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 had at least one dose. Additionally, during the six-month time span slightly more than 50% of women had received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared to 45.5% of men.

_____

Republished with permission from The News Service of Florida.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

