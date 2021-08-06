Ali Korman Shelton headed to UNF Board of Trustees

A Jacksonville leader with deep roots in the worlds of business and politics is headed to the University of North Florida Board of Trustees.

Ali Korman Shelton, of Jacksonville, served as director of government affairs for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry during a large part of his first term. Prior to that, she was vice president of marketing and public relations for The Stellar Group.

Shelton is also deeply connected with bestbet, the gambling operation in Northeast Florida. Her husband is bestbet’s president; her father, bestbet’s CEO.

Also, Shelton’s mother served on and chaired the board, so this tenure will continue a family tradition.

Her tenure with the Curry administration coincided with a remarkable run of legislative victories, both with one of the most pliable city councils in the history of the consolidated city of Jacksonville, and with wins in Tallahassee as well.

Shelton handled much of the lobbying push for the pension reform referendum approved in Tallahassee and later approved by 65% of Duval County residents.

Prior to that, Shelton had numerous stints in state government, both on the Senate side as a staffer and policy advisor, and in the executive branch.

According to her bio with the city of Jacksonville, Korman Shelton served Jim King, then the president of the Florida Senate, working on policy coordination, Jacksonville area budget asks and constitutional amendments. She also worked for the then-serving Education Commissioner and Secretary of State at various times.

“She is a recipient of the Jacksonville Business Journal’s Women of Influence Award and currently serves on The Bolles School Board of Trustees in addition to being a past president of the Jewish Community Alliance and graduate of Leadership Florida. Shelton earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University,” notes the press release from the Governor’s Office.

Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.