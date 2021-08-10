August 10, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Melanie Brown-Woofter: Addressing mental health on a national stage
Image via AP.

Guest AuthorAugust 10, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis visits Surfside to hand out first-responder bonus checks

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Nikki Fried calls Gov. DeSantis ‘bully on the playground’ over school salary threat

2022Headlines

Clay Yarborough scores endorsements from Cord Byrd, Jason Fischer, ending SD 4 drama

Image:
You are not weak; you are strong, and help is available to you.

Champion — a person who fights for a cause or on behalf of someone.

Champion — a person who has defeated or surpassed all rivals in a competition.

Both definitions evoke an image of someone who defies all odds and prevails despite barriers and hardships.

Most recently, champion gymnast Simone Biles put her mental wellness first during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and publicly spoke out about her mental health. She is not the only athlete who recognizes the importance of mental health — other brave professional athletes who acknowledge their own mental wellness needs include swimmer Michael Phelps, tennis star Naomi Osaka, sprinter Lynna Irby, skier Nick Goepper, basketball player Kevin Love and many others.

As a clinical nurse and president and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA), representing 69 community-based behavioral health providers in Florida, I thank anyone who has ever spoken out about his or her mental health.

In my line of work, I would like to offer up this definition of a “champion.” To me, a champion is someone who is honest, transparent, strong and bold because it takes tremendous courage, especially as a public figure, to stand up and speak out about troubling thoughts and feelings.

Because of superstars like Biles, the conversation on mental health and wellness is now on the national stage. But mental health issues and substance use disorders can affect anyone regardless of income, ethnicity, age or stardom.

It is about time that people know it is OK to not be OK and that there is help, and support if they need it. I want Floridians to know that speaking out and saying you need help takes courage.

You are not weak; you are strong, and help is available to you.

If you or a loved one is suffering from mental health issues or substance use disorders, there are trained mental health and substance use professionals in your area.

The Florida Behavioral Health Association’s member providers span from Pensacola to Key West offering top behavioral health treatment and services.

You can find our members’ crisis lines on the FBHA website at www.floridabha.org. In addition, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a behavioral health treatment services locator to confidentially and anonymously find help.

The National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

___

Melanie Brown-Woofter is the president and CEO of the Florida Behavioral Health Association, which is a statewide trade association representing over 69 community behavioral health providers.

Post Views: 120

Guest Author

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousClay Yarborough scores endorsements from Cord Byrd, Jason Fischer, ending SD 4 drama

nextNikki Fried calls Gov. DeSantis 'bully on the playground' over school salary threat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories