Tropical Depression Fred shifts west, may strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred shifted West late Friday, moving Florida’s Gulf Coast and Big Bend region further outside of the storm’s projected path.

As of 11 p.m., Tropical Depression Fred was located roughly 150 miles south-southeast of Key West.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was traveling westward at 12 mph and producing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

“Fred could become a tropical storm again by late Saturday or Saturday night,” forecasters said.

While Florida’s west coast is no longer under a tropical storm watch, officials are encouraging panhandle residents to remain alert.

The National Hurricane Center warned heavy rains may lead to minor flooding across the western Florida peninsula.

“There is a risk of tropical storm conditions in the Florida Panhandle beginning on Monday,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration advised. “Watches may be required for a portion of this area on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, 23 counties remain under the state of emergency.

The impacted counties include:

Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline late Friday.

In a statement, Moody noted that price gouging law apply only within the area of a declared state of emergency.

“With Tropical Depression Fred approaching our shores, I’m urging all Floridians to be prepared,” Moody said. “I’ve activated the state’s price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases of essential goods in areas covered by the declared state of emergency.”

Fred threatens Florida as the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Earlier this month, NOAA updated the 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast to reflect more storms.

The agency now forecasts a 70% probability of 15 to 21 named storms. They expect seven to 10 hurricanes — three to 10 of which could develop into major hurricanes.