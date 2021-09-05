September 5, 2021
Tesla crashes into Florida home, killing two

The car was not on autopilot.

A Tesla crashed into a Florida home Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring three others, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Officials said the car was reportedly not on autopilot when the 43-year-old driver sped through a stop sign, hit a curb that sent it airborne and later crashed into the home. A 69-year-old woman who resided at the Palm Harbor home was killed.

One of the vehicles passengers also died at the hospital, said FHP’s Sergeant Steve Gaskins.

The driver and two other passengers were seriously injured.

Associated Press

