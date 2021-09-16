September 16, 2021
Personnel note: Daniel Olson joins the lobbying team at Meenan PA

Drew Wilson

Olson Headshot - 1
Olson brings more than a decade of lobbying and state government experience to the firm.

The Meenan Law Firm is expanding its government affairs team, bringing on Daniel Olson as a government consultant.

“Dan brings a wealth of Executive Branch experience to our team,” managing shareholder Tim Meenan said. “We are excited by the breadth of his background and expertise which will be a tremendous benefit to our clients.”

Before entering the private sector, Olson spent 14 years working in state government and public-private partnerships, most recently as Director of Government Affairs for Attorney General Ashley Moody.

In that role, he developed policy positions and championed legislative and budget priorities focused on opioid abatement and litigation issues, racketeering and elder fraud. He also oversaw the Cabinet Affairs office and advised the Attorney General on multiple high-profile issues.

Specializing in Florida state attorney general issues, professional regulation and licensing, alcohol, gaming, lottery, tobacco, tourism, procurement and Cabinet Affairs, Olson has been involved in the public policy arena for over a decade. He has lobbying experience in both the executive and legislative branches and has spent years advancing policy initiatives for two governors and multiple agencies.

Olson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and economics and master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University.

He has served in multiple leadership roles throughout his time in government, including as the Chief Operating Officer at VISIT FLORIDA, the Chief of Staff at the Florida Lottery and the Director of Legislative Affairs at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“We are proud to have Dan join our government relations team and employ his legislative and executive branch skills on behalf of our growing client roster,” said Joy Ryan, shareholder and head of Meenan’s Legislative Practice Area. “His experience at the highest levels of Florida’s state government will be an incredible asset to our firm.”

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

