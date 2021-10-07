October 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Broward ‘bleeding’ money to charter school vouchers, legislative delegation hears

Anne GeggisOctober 7, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.7.21

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Which Florida school boards and jurisdictions impose mask mandates?

Corona FloridaHeadlines

College football stadiums packed, but no apparent pandemic outbreaks (so far)

charter schools 2 (Large)
Broward schools plan push to explain the benefits of public education

Broward lawmakers learned that $60 million in state funding that would otherwise go to the Broward County public schools will be going to charter schools instead.

The amount drew consternation from Broward County’s lawmakers meeting Wednesday with the Broward County School Board and school administration officials.

“If we don’t stop the bleeding, what’s going to happen to our public school system?” said Rep. Marie Woodson of Hollywood.

Oleg Gorokhovsky, budget director for the district, said loss of state aid was a “significant” proportion of what the school district receives from the state, but he did not want to give a figure.

Interim Broward schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright said her staff is working on the problem.

“That is a conversation that is underway right now with my communications staff … to come up with a strategic approach on how to make sure that we are pushing information related to what is the difference between Broward versus a charter school,” she said. “We are aware of that and going forward.”

She said part of the problem is that after the funding is given to charter schools, many of the students end up back in public school, but the state money doesn’t follow.

“That is a huge loophole that may be something that we could get a lot of help on,” Cartwright said.

Sen. Gary Farmer said it’s all a part of a plan.

“We all know the endgame is privatized education,” Farmer said. “… These loopholes are intentional.”

Cartwright also reported on the 5,100 students that have gone missing from the student population in the past year. It’s a phenomenon that’s occurred across the country in the time of COVID-19.

Cartwright reported on hitting the streets with other school administrators, board members, teachers and staff, knocking on doors and trying to re-engage families with the school district.

“It made a difference,” Cartwright said.

Post Views: 71

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBen Diamond raises $300K in Q3 in race for CD 13 campaign

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.7.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist pulls in $655K in September for 2022 Fla. Gov. bid
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more