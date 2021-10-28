October 28, 2021
Gov. DeSantis defends Surgeon General: ‘I think they’re trying to politicize this’
Ron DeSantis with Joseph Ladapo. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jason Delgado

FLAPOL092121CH014
DeSantis also highlighted Ladapo's 'huge impact' in the Sunshine State.

Gov. Ron DeSantis defended Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Thursday, arguing the ensuing uproar around the maskless doctor is nothing more than a political attack.

Ladapo came under fire last week after he refused to don a mask inside the office of Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton lawmaker who was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in August.

Speaking for the first time about the dust-up, DeSantis mounted a two-pronged defense. There’s more to the incident than what it seems, DeSantis suggested.

“There’s pictures, very close with no mask, in other instances,” DeSantis said. “I don’t see people talking about that, so I think they’re trying to politicize this…”

Indeed, pictures of Polsky maskless on the day of the incident are making the rounds on social media. In one photo, the Democratic lawmaker is celebrating Sen. Shevrin Jones‘ birthday — maskless. In another, she’s maskless alongside Sen. Loranne Ausley during a committee meeting.

The Republican Governor also noted Ladapo offered alternatives to the maskless, indoor meeting. Polsky denied those alternatives, including the opportunity to speak outdoors.

“I think he offered a lot of accommodations and I think that that’s something that is appropriate to do — to offer accommodation,” DeSantis said.

Ladapo arrived on-scene in September and made a big entrance. On his first day, the Harvard University graduate bucked CDC protocol and allowed parents to choose whether their children should quarantine — or stay in school — if they are asymptomatic after an exposure to COVID-19.

DeSantis also highlighted Ladapo’s “huge impact” in the Sunshine State.

“We know taking kids out of school for lengthy periods of time is disruptive for families and obviously hurts academic achievement,” DeSantis said. “(It) also hurts the ability to participate in activities.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called for Ladapo’s ousting on Wednesday. Fried is among a trio of Democratic candidates vying to oust the Republican Governor, including Congressman Charlie Crist and Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

