October 31, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki catches COVID-19
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington. Image via AP.

Associated PressOctober 31, 20211min0

Related Articles

Federal

People, homes vanish in census count

Federal

New framework boosts Joe Biden as climate summit begins

FederalHeadlines

Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year

jen psaki
White House press secretary has mild symptoms.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19.

Psaki was not traveling with President Joe Biden, who was in Rome this weekend for the Group of 20 summit and is headed to Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday for a U.N. climate summit.

Psaki had planned to travel with the President but scrapped the trip just as he was set to depart for Europe after learning that members of her household had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Since then, I have quarantined and tested negative (via PCR) for COVID on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” Psaki said in a statement. “However, today, I tested positive for COVID.”

She added that she was last in contact with Biden on Tuesday, and the two sat more than 6 feet apart and wore masks.

Psaki said she is only exhibiting mild symptoms.

Post Views: 58

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Eraser button': Big ideas could bridle big tech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Halloween is brought you by these Florida lobbyists and political associations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more