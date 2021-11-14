November 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter died of twisted intestine
Shown is a scene from the film "Dolphin Tale 2." (Bob Talbot / Associated Press)

Associated PressNovember 14, 20213min1

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says critical media coverage of COVID-19 surge has ‘been deadly’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.7.21

2022Headlines

Jennifer Wilson leads October fundraising in HD 66 race

750x422
Rescued dolphin had become an inspiration to people with disabilities everywhere.

Florida’s most famous dolphin Winter, beloved by fans around the world and star of the movie “Dolphin Tale,” died of twisted intestines, according to necropsy results released by the aquarium Saturday.

The dolphin’s intestines were in an area impossible to reach through surgery.

“There was nothing more the team could have done to save her life,” according to a statement from Clearwater Marine Aquarium, adding that the condition is found in stranded wild dolphins “as well as any living being with intestines.”

Winter, who died Thursday, inspired fans young and old after her tail was amputated when it became entangled in a crab trap rope, cutting off circulation. But the prosthetic tail and the dolphin’s miraculous recovery offered hopes to many with illnesses and disabilities.

“Because of Winter’s injury and the distortion it caused in her body, she was more prone to facing health complications since her rescue 16 years ago,” the aquarium said in a statement.

The staff said they worked around the clock in recent days to try to save 16-year-old Winter and minimize her pain. The facility was closed Friday, in part to mourn the loss of its most famous resident, but reopened Saturday.

Shortly after the dolphin arrived following her 2005 rescue, the aquarium partnered with Hanger Clinic, the nation’s largest provider of prosthetic limbs, to create her tail. While Winter might have survived without one, using her side flippers to swim, that would have led to skeletal misalignment and other health issues.

Attaching the tail without damaging Winter’s skin was problematic because her skin is so thin it can be cut with a fingernail. Eventually, a soft silicone-like sleeve was created and is now marketed as WintersGel. The prosthetic tail then slid snugly over the sleeve.

Fans — including autistic children and soldiers with missing limbs — made pilgrimages to visit Winter, star of the 2011 film “Dolphin Tale,” which chronicled her recovery. Such sleeves are now used for human prosthetics and have all but eliminated skin sores.

___
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 71

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says critical media coverage of COVID-19 surge has 'been deadly'

One comment

  • HelenThomas

    November 14, 2021 at 9:31 am

    My buddy’s sister makes $95/hr on the pc. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her pay check was $25450 merely working on the pc, pop over here…. JobNews1

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories