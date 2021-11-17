Lobbying compensation: Capitol Alliance Group snags $280K in Q3

Capitol Alliance Group collected an estimated $280,000 in lobbying pay last quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports.

Lobbyists Jeff Sharkey and Taylor Patrick Biehl represented 60 clients for the quarter ending Sept. 30, earning $150,000 lobbying the executive branch and adding another $130,000 through their efforts in the Legislature.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

The executive branch report listed 55 clients, led off by a half-dozen that paid the firm $15,000 for the quarter. The set included the City of St. Petersburg, the Leon County Board of County Commissioners, Space Exploration Technologies (better known as SpaceX), Tesla, Wendover Housing Partners and Willis Towers Watson.

The duo reported a dozen more paid executive branch contracts in Q3, each added $5,000 to the firm’s quarterly total.

Sharkey and Biehl’s legislative branch report featured a subset of the executive client roster, with St. Petersburg, the Leon County Commission, SpaceX and Tesla each repeating at the $15,000 level.

The absence of Wendover Housing Partners and Willis Towers Watson in the $10,000-to-$20,000 range bracket — both showed up at $5,000 — accounts for the $20,000 gap between the firm’s legislative and executive branch reports.

Capitol Alliance Group clientele span several industries. In addition to electric cars and commercial space ventures — the firm represents Made In Space in addition to SpaceX — Sharkey and Biehl have established themselves as top lobbyists in the burgeoning cannabis and hemp sectors as well as emerging blockchain businesses.

The Florida Hemp Association and the Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida are both on firm’s roster, as are the Florida Blockchain Alliance and Florida Blockchain Foundation. Affordable housing will also be a firm focus heading into next Session.

“We are actively preparing for the upcoming regular Session on issues related to strengthening Florida’s commercial launch industry, promoting more affordable housing, and preparing our diverse clients for the 2022 Session,” Biehl told Florida Politics.

The firm also represents The Boring Company, a venture founded by billionaire businessman Elon Musk that builds underground loop transit systems. The company has been in talks with some South Florida municipalities to build tunnels and loops, including Fort Lauderdale, which has entered into an agreement with TBC to build a tunnel between downtown and the beach.

CAG’s Q3 earnings are down slightly from their typical hauls. The pair earned an estimated $435,000 in Q1, followed by $400,000 in Q2.

Firms also report their overall earnings in broad ranges. Capitol Alliance Group was consistent on th$100,000 and $250,000 for legislative lobbying work. Executive earnings were in the same range. If each of their contracts netted top dollar, the firm could have earned as much as $460,000.