Joe Henderson: What contribution did Anthony Sabatini ever make, besides nothing?

Anthony Sabatini has twice won elections to represent House District 32 in Lake County. He received about 56% of the vote in 2018 and 2020, so this question is for those voters who decided Sabatini was the best choice.

What do you believe you accomplished by sending this clown to Tallahassee?

We send representatives and senators there to do things that help our state and local communities, not to run around acting like fools. What did he ever do for you?

Nothing much, that’s for sure.

Sabatini seems to treat his seat in the Legislature as a platform to pound his chest and shriek like anchorman Howard Beale in the movie “Network.” He’s as mad as hell, by gum, and he’s not going to take it anymore!!!

I think it’s an act of political theater, but if he’s serious that’s worse.

Dear people of Lake County, it all means that you wasted your vote if you chose him. He can do nothing for you.

It’s OK to be mad, but have a plan to make things better. Sabatini does not have one, though, nor is he likely to ever develop one. If you want to give him the benefit of the doubt, his plan appears to stay Angry Anthony until he runs out of offices for which to run.

For him, every night is a full moon and he is a screaming hyena.

The problem, District 32 voters, is that his fellow lawmakers stopped listening to him, which means no one is listening to you. That includes many members of his party in Tallahassee, especially at the Special Legislative Session.

Sabatini and Republican Joe Harding of HD 22 had a brief Twitter spat on Wednesday.

After the House voted to limit vaccine mandates, Sabatini tweeted: “Still MUCH MORE work to do on the Bills that were supposed to totally ban private sector vaccine mandates (those Bills were badly watered down by RINOs like Speaker Chris Sprowls), but this is an important WIN in the meantime.”

Harding fired back, “This feels like the rooster taking credit for the sun rising. Is it the message or the messenger? If the bills you are voting for are so bad where are your amendments? After months of calling everyone weak and terrible, are you admitting we got it right in Florida?”

That attitude is why Sabatini’s bills rarely even get a committee hearing because they are mostly nonsense. Speaker Sprowls, a Republican, moved Sabatini’s office to the basement of the Capitol building — a fitting location for a bottom-of-the-barrel wannabe lawmaker.

Sabatini responded with typical foot-stomping, face-turn-blue bluster.

“RINO Speaker of the House in Florida, beta Chris Sprowls (the guy who kills the Pro-Life, Pro-2A and E-Verify Bills each year) moved my legislative office because he’s BIG mad I call him out,” Sabatini tweeted. “This year I’m filing a mental health and wellness Bill to help fragile people like Sprowls.”

Dude, you’re the one who needs help, Mr. Tough Guy.

Sabatini is so full of himself, though, that he is running for Congress.

Guess who just endorsed him?

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, that’s who.

Gosar is the menace who tweeted an edited anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

My God.

But Sabatini lapped it up, tweeting, “PROUD to stand strong with @RepGosar—one of the best members in the history of Congress. Although the sick and twisted Left will do whatever it takes to take this man down—the American people are on his side!”

Oh, it’s just an anime video, you say, and it’s a joke, right? He doesn’t really wish harm on AOC.

This just in: No one is laughing after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That’s the turf Sabatini has staked out for himself, though, and there’s a price to pay. As they say, if you lie down with pigs, you’re going to get dirty.

Back to the original question, though. How did having Sabatini represent them in Tallahassee benefit the voters in his district?

That’s an easy answer, because it didn’t.