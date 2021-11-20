November 20, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

As holidays approach, AARP Florida warns about scams

Kelly HayesNovember 20, 20213min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Most Americans will return to pre-pandemic Thanksgiving celebrations, poll shows

APoliticalHeadlines

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

Tampa family faces fines for bringing on the Christmas spirit too early

Senior Woman Giving Credit Card Details On The Phone

Holiday scam calls may be on the upswing as the festive season approaches, a newly-released AARP Fraud Watch Network Survey shows.

The new survey found that three out of four U.S. adults have been targeted by or experienced at least one form of fraud in the past. And, 69% of Americans plan to use their debit cards this holiday season. Additionally, 66% plan to purchase gift cards as a holiday present, and 60% rely on purchasing them off the rack, which is a known target for scammers.

“The holiday season is a time for togetherness, celebration and giving. Unfortunately, the gift-giving process, from purchasing the perfect gift to making sure it gets to the recipient, also brings many opportunities for scammers to enrich themselves,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said in a statement.

About 45% consumers intend to use peer-to-peer apps like Venmo, Zelle or Cash App to send money this holiday season, and 69% of peer-to-peer app users have sent money to someone they didn’t know well, which the AARP does not recommend.

And, even though the holidays is often a time when people like to give a little more, many are unsure of just where their good intentions are going. According to the survey, 38% of adults reported receiving a request for a monetary donation to a charity that felt fake or fraudulent.

“Fraudsters deploy a number of tactics to steal during the holidays, ranging from online shopping scams, to those involving the draining of gift cards, to package and shipping scams,” Johnson added in his statement. “The new AARP study found that many consumers may be opening themselves up to increased risks as they shop this holiday season.”

Many more people are also doing their holiday shopping online, which became the shopping method of choice for American consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, survey findings also show that many don’t know how to shop safely online, with most respondents failing related questions on a short quiz. Notably, 34% of adults have received a fake notification about a shipping issue, separate from the issue of packages still being stolen from porches.

Nearly 8,000 people call AARP’s Fraud Watch Network helpline every month to report suspected scams.

“This holiday season, serve your holiday cheer with a side of skepticism to help stay safe from increasingly sophisticated scammers,” Johnson said in a statement.

Post Views: 57

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis invokes Kyle Rittenhouse, urges lawsuits of 'defamatory' media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories