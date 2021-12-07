iHeartMedia Tampa Bay’s WFLA to debut The Ryan Gorman Show’ in January

Radio host Ryan Gorman is part of iHeartMedia Tampa Bay’s WFLA new morning drive lineup, with a new self-titled show.

“The Ryan Gorman Show” will hit airwaves starting Jan. 4 from 7 to 10 a.m., as part of an extension to the morning drive lineup. It will follow “AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris,” which runs from 5 to 7 a.m.

Gorman will host the new program alongside co-host Aaron Jacobson and producers Katie Butchino and James Burlander. The show will cover the biggest news stories and trending topics from the Tampa Bay area, from the latest headlines to weather and traffic updates, plus discussions and interviews with local and national dignitaries presented as the talk of Tampa Bay.

“I’m excited to make the move to mornings and follow Jack Harris, a Tampa Bay and talk radio legend, and bring something unique and different to talk radio,” Gorman said in a statement. “We’re going to cover the biggest stories of the day and have fun doing it. Plus, we’ll feature guests who have the inside scoop on what’s happening in Tampa Bay and across the country and how it will impact you. I’d like to thank the incredible leadership team at iHeartMedia Tampa for the opportunity to host a morning show in my hometown.”

Gorman has been a local fixture at News Radio WFLA as host of PM Tampa Bay since March 2018. He will continue to host “iHeartRadio Communities,” focusing on national topics that runs on iHeartRadio stations across America.

Harris, who has worked in Tampa Bay radio for more than 50 years, also expressed excitement about the new show.

“We’ve got some great things happening in the mornings on 970WFLA beginning in the new year,” Harris said. “First, we’ll be expanding the local mornings on News Radio WFLA to five hours, and we’ll also be expanding our news coverage. As always, ‘AM Tampa Bay,’ followed by ‘The Ryan Gorman Show,’ will be chock-full of information and entertainment.”

Gorman made his mark on Tampa Bay radio as a moderating voice on a station traditionally known for conservative voices, with a younger, witty perspective on current events and politics. He often features segments tackling sometimes controversial subjects with a serious, yet sometimes humorous approach, featuring guests ranging from local politicians and newsmakers to journalists and pundits.