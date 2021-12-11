Jennifer Wilson dishes out $10K on campaign, highest fundraiser in November for HD 66

Jennifer Wilson continued to outraise both opponents Alen Tomczak and Berny Jacques in November as the trio race to succeed Rep. Nick DiCeglie for House District 66.

Wilson’s high monthly haul brings her closer to closing the gap between her and Jacques, who still leads the three in total fundraising.

Wilson, who entered the race at the beginning of September, raised $17,850 in November. That includes $10,000 in self-funding. Since launching her campaign, the lawyer and lobbyist has collected $89,555, including $39,110 in self-funding.

Jacques, a former prosecutor and former conservative analyst for Bay News 9 who lives in Seminole, raised $2,920 in November. His affiliated political committee, Florida Values Coalition, did not report any fundraising.

Tomczak, a technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, raised $1,500 in November. His affiliated political committee, Friends of Alen Tomczak, did not report any fundraising.

Wilson reported 20 contributors, including five $1,000 donations from sources such as Ramba Law Group and Ramba Consulting Group.

Her campaign spent $2,282 in November on a campaign website, accounting services and processing fees, leaving her with $85,614 on hand at the beginning of December.

Jacques’ campaign reported 35 donors in November, including one $1,000 contribution.

Jacques’ campaign spent $601 last month, including $550 on advertising and the remainder on processing fees.

Jacques has raised a total of $150,795 between his funding sources, and will start December off with $99,459 cash on hand.

Tomczak’s campaign reported four contributors in November, including a $500 donation from the Florida Manufactured Housing Association.

As for spending, Tomczak’s campaign only dished out $512 in November, on advertising and accounting services. His committee spent $193 last month on accounting services.

Since launching his campaign in early March, Tomczak has raised $103,515 between his campaign and affiliated political committee, and is left with $79,147 on hand.

Jacques previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP Primary to DiCeglie.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters. The candidates are running to represent parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.