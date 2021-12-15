December 15, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis starts fundraising off ‘Stop W.O.K.E Act’

A.G. GancarskiDecember 15, 20214min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.15.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

Florida deploys emergency team to Kentucky after Tornado cluster

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Omicron variant suddenly dominant in Orange County wastewater

DeSantis
"If they’re successful, it will rot our nation to the core," DeSantis warned.

Don’t like critical race theory? Gov. Ron DeSantis wants your money. For re-election that is.

DeSantis sent an afternoon e-mail blast from his campaign trumpeting his “Stop W.O.K.E. Act.”

That phrase stands for the “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act.” The bill would allow people to bring causes of action against schools and corporations for teaching so-called critical race theory.

DeSantis unveiled the bill’s major points at a press conference in Wildwood Wednesday morning, and the afternoon saw a distillation of points for the donor set.

“The adoption of woke ideologies like Critical Race Theory is the left’s latest method to delegitimize America’s institutions and our founding principles,” DeSantis said, using rhetoric similar to that used earlier in the day.

“From schools to corporations, Democrats are working to indoctrinate our nation’s youth with hatred — hatred towards one another and towards America. If they’re successful, it will rot our nation to the core,” DeSantis warned.

The Governor billed the proposal as a move to “outlaw Critical Race Theory and other racist indoctrination tactics in businesses and schools, AND to give individuals tools to fight back when these laws are broken.”

“I still believe we live in a nation that has values we can be proud of, and I refuse to allow Democrats to poison our society into hating one another based on race using their radical woke teachings. But the fight is just getting started––and we need your help to win,” DeSantis urged.

DeSantis has invested a lot of political capital in critical race theory in recent months. The Governor’s Board of Education banned it in classroom instruction this summer, and the Governor himself has vowed to get involved in school board races next year.

Even though it’s banned in Florida schools, it is clear DeSantis sees that as just the beginning of the push against what he calls “woke ideologies” and “cultural Marxism.”

Meanwhile, his campaign is using arguments like this to pad a formidable fundraising advantage. The Governor reported raising about $6 million in November between his political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, and his re-election campaign.

Democrats can’t keep up. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist raised $805,171 in November between his campaign account and his political committee. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried only managed to raise $106,086 for her official campaign and $110,223 for her Florida Consumers First political committee in November.

Post Views: 51

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAna Maria Rodriguez posts best fundraising month this election cycle with $137K to defend SD 39

nextOmicron variant suddenly dominant in Orange County wastewater

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories