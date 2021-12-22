Ron DeSantis appoints three new judges

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to leave his mark on Florida courts, with three new appointments announced Wednesday.

DeSantis filled the vacancy created by the passing of Judge Steven C. Henderson in the 7th Judicial Circuit with the appointment of Volusia County Judge Christopher Kelly.

Kelly has won election twice in Volusia, including a 2012 victory with more than 63% of the vote in the General Election.

He began his career nearly a quarter century ago as an Assistant State Attorney in the 7th Circuit.

He moved on to a stint as in-house counsel for the Florida League of Cities. He went back to the 7th Circuit, before a period in private practice, and then a third stint as ASA in the circuit where he will now be a judge.

Kelly holds an undergraduate degree from Florida State University, and is a graduate of the University of Florida law school.

DeSantis also appointed two new county judges, both of whom have served stints as assistant state attorneys.

The Governor tapped Jonathan Sachs, the chief Assistant State Attorney in the 4th Circuit, to the bench in Duval County.

Sachs, of St. Augustine, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and his law degree from Florida State University. Sacks fills the vacancy created by the elevation and resignation of Judge London Kite. Kite is a judge now in the 4th Circuit.

Ori Feistmann Silver of Boynton Beach was picked to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court.

A Double Gator, Silver has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit since 2001. She replaces Judge Bradley Harper. Harper is now a Judge in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.