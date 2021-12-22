December 22, 2021
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis appoints three new judges

A.G. GancarskiDecember 22, 20213min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

COVID-19 chaos at Gator Bowl as Texas A&M cancels

CoronavirusHeadlines

Pfizer pill becomes first U.S.-authorized home COVID-19 treatment

2022Headlines

Ileana Garcia banks $64K in November for three-way SD 37 battle

court judge gavel
All three served in State Attorneys' offices.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to leave his mark on Florida courts, with three new appointments announced Wednesday.

DeSantis filled the vacancy created by the passing of Judge Steven C. Henderson in the 7th Judicial Circuit with the appointment of Volusia County Judge Christopher Kelly.

Kelly has won election twice in Volusia, including a 2012 victory with more than 63% of the vote in the General Election.

He began his career nearly a quarter century ago as an Assistant State Attorney in the 7th Circuit.

He moved on to a stint as in-house counsel for the Florida League of Cities. He went back to the 7th Circuit, before a period in private practice, and then a third stint as ASA in the circuit where he will now be a judge.

Kelly holds an undergraduate degree from Florida State University, and is a graduate of the University of Florida law school.

DeSantis also appointed two new county judges, both of whom have served stints as assistant state attorneys.

The Governor tapped Jonathan Sachs, the chief Assistant State Attorney in the 4th Circuit, to the bench in Duval County.

Sachs, of St. Augustine, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and his law degree from Florida State University. Sacks fills the vacancy created by the elevation and resignation of Judge London Kite. Kite is a judge now in the 4th Circuit.

Ori Feistmann Silver of Boynton Beach was picked to serve as Judge on the Palm Beach County Court.

A Double Gator, Silver has served as an Assistant State Attorney in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit since 2001. She replaces Judge Bradley Harper. Harper is now a Judge in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit.

Post Views: 11

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCOVID-19 chaos at Gator Bowl as Texas A&M cancels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Jesse Scheckner, Andrew Wilson, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories