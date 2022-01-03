Ron DeSantis a ‘distant second’ to Donald Trump in Reuters’ 2024 poll

Another survey from December shows that Republicans still say they want Donald Trump to run again in 2024, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described as a “distant second” choice in an accompanying memo.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from Dec. 9 to 13 showed that Trump was the choice of 54% of the 1,592 Republicans surveyed, well ahead of DeSantis at 11%.

Other candidates were in single digits. Former Vice President Mike Pence‘s 8% was good for third place, with all other candidates under 5% in the survey.

Reuters did not poll a field without Trump in this survey, but the poll did delve into questions of DeSantis’ name recognition and relative favorability and unfavorability.

Over three out of four respondents, including 80% of Republicans, had heard of DeSantis.

But he was underwater overall, with 55% of all respondents against him. 64% of all Independents regarded DeSantis unfavorably.

Given the “America’s Governor” imprimatur bestowed upon him by supporters, one would expect Republicans to overwhelmingly back him. However, only 66% of GOP respondents saw DeSantis favorably, with 34% sour on the Governor.

Meanwhile, 82% of Republican respondents regarded Trump favorably. Trump was just one point better than DeSantis with Independents, at 37%.

This poll reflects one of the wider spreads between DeSantis and Trump. Other recent polling has shown a more competitive landscape.

A December survey from Yahoo! and YouGov of 420 registered voters shows that among respondents making at least $100,000 a year, DeSantis was the first-place choice over Trump.

DeSantis also was in first place in that poll among independent voters indicating a primary preference, with 32% support compared to 30% for Trump.

Overall, Trump had 44% support, DeSantis 23% in the Yahoo! poll.

Trump continues to say DeSantis would back out of any plans to run for President, because the Governor knows he can’t win against him.

“I do think if I run, he won’t,” Trump told South Florida radio host Brian Mudd in November. “If he wanted to run, that’s OK with me. I think we’d win by a lot.”

Trump had previously said he thought DeSantis would “drop out” of any 2024 race if Trump got in. DeSantis likewise has been coy when asked about 2024, calling the chatter about it “nonsense.”