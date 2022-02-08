February 8, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate bill banning protests outside people’s homes advances
Keith Perry's unlawful assembly bill cleared its second committee.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 8, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Jacksonville space port authority gets committee nod

2022Headlines

Poll: Vern Buchanan annihilating Martin Hyde in CD 16 primary

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislation giving first responders with PTSD more time for workers’ comp claims advances

FLAPOL012721CH141
Critics raised civil liberties concerns.

A Florida Senate bill banning protests outside of people’s homes cleared its second committee of reference Tuesday.

SB 1664, filed by Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry, amends the unlawful assembly statute to ban a person from “picketing or protesting before or about another person’s home in order to harass or disturb the person in his or her home.”

“This bill recognizes the right to privacy, safety, and peace that we all deserve in our home,” Perry said.

Violations of the law would constitute a second-degree misdemeanor, but a warning would be issued first, Perry said.

“You can turn on the news and see these protests that are now taking place outside the public square, in neighborhoods and (at) people’s homes,” Perry said. “We’ve seen those where bullhorns are being used, where neighbors are being intimidated, where children getting off a bus are walking through lines of protesters getting in and out of their homes.”

As the bill is currently contemplated, the ban would also include public right of way spaces, Perry said, including sidewalks and streets in front of condo complexes.

“That’s public space,” remonstrated Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, offering a libertarian take. Brandes, the vice-chair of the committee, would be a no vote on the bill in the end.

Perry defended the bill, saying it was designed to contravene a clear “intent to harass” by demonstrators.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina was among the bill’s supporters.

Mina said a statewide ordinance would offer enforcement clarity given differing local regulations across the state, noting that his own “hands were tied” during a mass protest in his jurisdiction last year in a residential area.

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jacqueline “Jack” Porter opposed the bill, saying there was a “lack of clarity” on what public spaces are, and that the legislation is part of a “slippery slope” of bills designed to blunt protests.

Other speakers, including a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union, shared concern the law would be used as a cudgel against Black and Brown communities.

An amendment from Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo was intended to address neo-Nazi protests, such as the one that happened in Orange County on a public thoroughfare recently, by barring “paramilitary groups” from congregating in a public space.

Taddeo said it was necessary to “do everything possible to stomp out these groups and deter them from organizing.”

Taddeo eventually withdrew her amendment, but not without emphasizing the need to send a “strong message” to extremist groups like those in Orlando.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill to tighten union regulations heads to final House committee

nextBill allowing tourist taxes to fund law enforcement in seven counties clears House panel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more