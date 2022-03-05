March 4, 2022
Donald Trump gives Jimmy Patronis his ‘complete and total endorsement’
Jimmy Patronis is a featured speaker at the Florida Chamber Future of Florida Forum.

Jason Delgado

patronis 5
Trump has now endorsed a candidate for every statewide office but one: Governor.

Former President Donald Trump on Friday endorsed Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ re-election effort.

“Jimmy is a defender of the 2nd Amendment, strongly supports our First Responders and our Greats Vets and works to keep Florida’s Economy strong,” Trump wrote in the Friday evening endorsement. “Jimmy Patronis is a committed conservative and a great family man and I give him my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Trump’s endorsement of Patronis is the latest in a slew of recent, high-level Florida endorsements. Republicans control state government top to bottom.

Trump early Friday endorsed Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is also seeking re-election. He previously endorsed Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is running for Agriculture Commissioner, a position currently held by Nikki Fried, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Governor.

“Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer for the Great State of Florida, has done a great job as CFO, where he also serves as the State’s Fire Marshall and as an important member of the Florida Cabinet,” Trump added. 

Trump’s silence on Gov. Ron DeSantis is notable. Reports suggest tensions between the pair. A GOP rising star, DeSantis is widely considered a 2024 presidential contender. 

At CPAC in Orlando, DeSantis did not mention Trump by name. Trump, meanwhile, applauded several GOP governors and lawmakers. No mention, though, of DeSantis. 

Trump’s appeal among GOP voters remains firm. A straw poll at CPAC found 59% of attendees favor Trump in the upcoming Republican presidential primary.

Without Trump, DeSantis topped the favorability list at 61%. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Donald Trump Jr. followed in second, collecting 6% each.

Just days ago, former Democratic state Rep. Adam Hattersley launched a campaign to oust Patronis.

Hattersley is the first major Democratic candidate to file for a Cabinet position for the 2022 General Election. Democratic former State Attorney Aramis Ayala on Wednesday filed to run for Attorney General.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol.

