Sprinkle list: House floats $5M toward fatherhood initiative marketing

The House proposed $5 million Wednesday to market the fatherhood initiative championed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The initiative (HB 7065) aims to address Florida’s “fatherhood crisis” in myriad ways.

Among other provisions, it designates June as “Responsible Fatherhood Month.” It also highlights father-specific resources and allocates millions toward at-risk children and foster care services.

Both The House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The release of the list Wednesday night is a sign that budget negotiations are wrapped and that the Legislature will hit its new planned end date of Monday, March 14.

“We cannot legislate fatherhood, responsibility or character,” Sprowls said at a February press conference about the larger bill. “But we can direct some state resources to ensure that fathers, father figures and mentors have the support they need to be inspired, equipped and excited about being present and active in their children’s lives.”

According to research shared by House staff, children raised in fatherless homes are twice as likely to drop out of school, while fatherless boys are three times more likely to go to jail.

Alternatively, the House boasted data saying children with father figures are twice as likely to attend college and hold a job. They’re also 80% less likely to spend time in jail.

Foster care caregivers would get a boost under the measure, scoring a $200 monthly stipend increase intended for early learning and child care.

DCF will also develop a fatherhood resource webpage and will be required to launch a public education campaign. State agencies, meanwhile, are also encouraged to launch fatherhood themed events and promotions.

“This legislation will start a new journey for thousands of young people and their families for a fresh start,” said Altman, who serves as chairman of the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee. “We not only bring the money, we bring hope of a bright future.”

The bill contains a unique, data-gathering provision. It further would require the Department of Juvenile Justice to coordinate with DCF and collect data on children involved with both departments.

The proposal awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.