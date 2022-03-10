March 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Sprinkle list: House floats $5M toward fatherhood initiative marketing
Few things are more important in Florida than clean water.

Jason DelgadoMarch 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: Big Bend gets $47.7M for universities, over $8M in other allocations

BudgetHeadlines

Sprinkle list: House and Senate deliver $759M in 2022 funding add-ons

HeadlinesJax

Sprinkle list: Senate springs for Hilliard community center and hurricane shelter

Funny little boy with his father playing with garden hose in sunny backyard. Preschooler child having fun with spray of water.
Proponents hope to address the 'fatherhood crisis' in Florida.

The House proposed $5 million Wednesday to market the fatherhood initiative championed by House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

The initiative (HB 7065) aims to address Florida’s “fatherhood crisis” in myriad ways.

Among other provisions, it designates June as “Responsible Fatherhood Month.” It also highlights father-specific resources and allocates millions toward at-risk children and foster care services.

Both The House and Senate get millions in tax revenue to play with near the end of budget negotiations. That money is spread across different projects in what’s known in legislative parlance as the “sprinkle list.”

The release of the list Wednesday night is a sign that budget negotiations are wrapped and that the Legislature will hit its new planned end date of Monday, March 14.

“We cannot legislate fatherhood, responsibility or character,” Sprowls said at a February press conference about the larger bill. “But we can direct some state resources to ensure that fathers, father figures and mentors have the support they need to be inspired, equipped and excited about being present and active in their children’s lives.”

According to research shared by House staff, children raised in fatherless homes are twice as likely to drop out of school, while fatherless boys are three times more likely to go to jail.

Alternatively, the House boasted data saying children with father figures are twice as likely to attend college and hold a job. They’re also 80% less likely to spend time in jail.

Foster care caregivers would get a boost under the measure, scoring a $200 monthly stipend increase intended for early learning and child care.

DCF will also develop a fatherhood resource webpage and will be required to launch a public education campaign. State agencies, meanwhile, are also encouraged to launch fatherhood themed events and promotions. 

“This legislation will start a new journey for thousands of young people and their families for a fresh start,” said Altman, who serves as chairman of the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee. “We not only bring the money, we bring hope of a bright future.”

The bill contains a unique, data-gathering provision. It further would require the Department of Juvenile Justice to coordinate with DCF and collect data on children involved with both departments.

The proposal awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSprinkle list: Senate springs for Hilliard community center and hurricane shelter

nextSprinkle list: House and Senate deliver $759M in 2022 funding add-ons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Five reasons the 2022 budget was held up this Session
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more