NRCC aims to raise $1M through fundraiser at Vern Buchanan’s Longboat Key home

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is looking to haul in $1 million at a fundraiser at Rep. Vern Buchanan’s Longboat Key estate. That’s money that will be spent nationally toward Republicans efforts to retake a majority in the House.

“The radical left’s agenda is crippling America,” Buchanan said. “Rampant inflation, spiraling crime and non-existent border security are the direct result of insane policies pushed by Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi and President (Joe) Biden.”

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and NRCC Chair Tom Emmer will attend the March 26 event. About half the money raised at the event is being raised by Buchanan personally, in addition to more than $1 million he has raised to date for House Republicans’ political arm this election cycle.

The other half of the money being raised will be credited to other Republican members of Florida’s congressional delegation. How that gets credited will depend who brings the most in toward that goal.

Buchanan announced the seven-figure goal at a Republican conference meeting this morning at the Capitol Hill Club.

The fundraiser comes after the eight-term Congressman became front-runner to be the next House Ways and Means Committee chair, should the GOP regain a majority. He recently took over as the ranking Republican on the Ways and Means Health Subcommittee. He’s now the second most senior Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, behind retiring Texas Republican Kevin Brady.

Through Buchanan’s work on the committee, particularly in trade, he’s helped shape financial policy during his tenure in the House. He served as a liaison with former President Donald Trump’s White House during negotiations of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

That means there’s a lot personally on the line for Buchanan this November.

Beyond the cash raised for the NRCC this election cycle, Buchanan has already contributed tens of thousands to various Republican congressional campaigns around the country.

A long-time businessman before his time in the House, Buchanan boasts the largest personal fortune of any member of Florida’s U.S. House delegation. With his connections in Florida’s statewide business community, as well as the wealthy retired executives living on Southwest Florida’s coast, he’s been able to leverage a flow of dollars to increase his influence and could see his standing rise significantly after November. Republicans are trying to retake the House, where Democrats enjoy just an 11-seat majority headed into the midterms.

Buchanan previously served as finance chair for the NRCC during the 2012 election cycle, when $155 million was raised for the party.