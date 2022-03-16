March 16, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: David Malone named director of procurement and supply management in St. Pete

Daniel Figueroa IVMarch 16, 20223min0

Related Articles

St. Pete

Charlie Crist announces $19.6 million for PSTA electric infrastructure

HeadlinesNE Florida

Nassau names interim county attorney, debates next steps

HeadlinesInfluence

Democrats praise birth control funding, but bemoan abortion restrictions

David Malone
'His experience aligns perfectly with our administration’s commitment to data driven decision-making and innovation.'

The city of St. Petersburg Wednesday announced it has hired David Malone as director of procurement and supply management.

Malone comes to St. Pete from King County, Washington where he was chief procurement officer. He held similar positions with the Washington Sanitary Sewer Commission and in Chicago.

Malone built the Sewer Commission’s organizational structure. He also hired senior staff for its procurement organization, overseeing a $1.4 billion capital improvement plan and 47 departments. In 2010, he was named Outstanding Procurement Professional of the Year by the Minority Enterprise Development Council & Minority Business Development Agency.

Some of Malone’s duties will include the sourcing of goods and services and contract compliance. That includes who the city chooses to contract with.

In a news release, Mayor Ken Welch said Malone will focus on equity in contracts and procurement. Pushing for more equity in the city was one of Welch’s first promises as Mayor.

“We are excited Mr. Malone has joined us and for his leadership advancing our principals for accountable and responsive government,” Welch said. “Mr. Malone’s experience improving supply chain efficiencies as well as increasing minority- and women-owned business enterprises utilization will be key to improving our processes. His experience aligns perfectly with our administration’s commitment to data driven decision-making and innovation and we are thrilled to have him on board to further that mission.”

Just before Welch took office, officials released results from a racial disparity study in the city. The study found many of the city’s policies were built on racially discriminatory practices that further marginalized minority communities. Some of those practices still reverberate through St. Pete.

Leadership — including Welch and Council Members Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, who all witnessed segregation in the city themselves — have pledged the city’s future will aim to rectify its past. Welch said Malone will contribute significantly to the implementation of the disparity study recommendations to ensure equitable utilization of contractors for all city procurement opportunities.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCharlie Crist announces $19.6 million for PSTA electric infrastructure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories