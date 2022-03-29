Ron DeSantis calls Joe Biden ‘doddering, quasi-senile President’

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida is leading the free world, not President Joe Biden.

Speaking during a segment on The Guy Benson Show on Fox News recorded Tuesday afternoon, the Governor challenged Biden’s fitness to lead and called him “out of control.”

The COVID-19 pandemic and DeSantis’ response launched him into the national spotlight, fueling his rise as a 2024 Republican contender. When asked whether Democrats nationally should view him as a threat, DeSantis said Florida has succeeded so far in its fight against the Democratic President.

“The contrast between a doddering, quasi-senile President who has to have his press team clean up his remarks after every time he opens his mouth, versus somebody like me who’s out there — I’m very direct, I mean what I say, I lead and I get things done,” DeSantis said. “They understand that people view Florida as really being the leader of our country in many respects. We’re really leading the free world.”

Noting a lawsuit DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Tuesday morning to challenge the federal mask mandate on airplanes, the Governor said Florida has led the charge against overreach from Biden.

“I think Biden is really out of control, he’s clearly not in command of the White House and he’s expanding government in ways that I think will be dangerous,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also referred to Biden as “Brandon” multiple times during the interview, alluding to the “Let’s go, Brandon” anti-Biden slogan the Governor has embraced.

DeSantis has been scrutinized by the media for his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although more Americans are moving on to normal life and the pandemic is no longer the main national story, the Governor said the media is still finding ways to target him.

“I do think it’s because I’m able to expose them, I’m able to show people that the emperor has no clothes and they’re not used to that,” DeSantis said. “They’re used to Republicans that will roll over for the left and I just don’t do that. I stand my ground.”

DeSantis also lodged an attack against California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in response to comments Newsom made in January, saying he takes no inspiration from DeSantis and that 40,000 additional Californians would have died if he had taken DeSantis’ approach. California has a higher percentage of excess mortality than Florida, DeSantis said, not all from COVID-19 but because of COVID-19.

“Those are lockdown deaths, absolutely,” DeSantis said. “Those are deaths that his policies have caused, driving people to despair, drug addiction, lack of opportunities.”

While Newsom called DeSantis and others like him “performance artists,” DeSantis said Newsom and others posture politically, but their actions don’t follow their words.

“You hear a lot of people like him,” DeSantis said. “How many other Governors have said the same thing he does then they end up down in Palm Beach or Miami the first chance they get?”