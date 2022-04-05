Jacksonville’s Lenny Curry says Brian Kilmeade doesn’t see ‘how far we’ve come’

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry responded on Tuesday to pointed criticism of the city from a Fox News host, saying that progress has been made.

“If you’re someone that hasn’t spent time in our city, you don’t understand where we were and how far we’ve come,” Curry said, regarding a brutal recent diss of the Bold New City of the South from Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade.

Kilmeade, who has property in St. Johns County, made the comments last week at the beginning of the second hour of the morning program.

“The city of Jacksonville’s got such great potential. They’ve got these bridges. Beautiful scenery. They’ve got to rebuild that city,” Kilmeade said Thursday, offering critical narration to a shot of the Main Street Bridge.

“It’s just a mess. The city needs to be revitalized,” Kilmeade added.

Curry suggests that someone from Fox News come to the city to see it for themselves, saying he is “bullish and excited about how far we’ve come and about where we’ll end up in the years ahead.”

“I’d invite them to come see our projects that are billion-plus dollar projects that are under review,” Curry told media outlet Action News Jax. “I’d love to show somebody around whether it be one of the hosts, a producer or someone who is a part of any one of the shows. I think it’d be great. I think they would be impressed.”

Curry isn’t the only Jacksonville Republican to respond to Kilmeade’s killshot this week. City Councilman Matt Carlucci sent the media personality a letter Tuesday.

“People are not moving here because of thoughtless criticism, like yours, even if it is broadcasted nationally on Fox & Friends. People from around the nation and the world are moving here for quality of life and the many incredible amenities found here in Jacksonville,” Carlucci said, after listing Jacksonville’s many virtues.

“I guess it doesn’t take much courage to sit behind a desk and heap criticism in front of a camera and to an audience that has little opportunity to respond. Maybe that’s why I don’t watch Fox & Friends,” he added, as a parting shot.