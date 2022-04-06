April 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jackie Toledo raises $350K in first month of fundraising for CD 15 race

Daniel Figueroa IVApril 6, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Lawmakers champion $450K earmark to boost cancer services for underserved women in Palm Beach

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 4.6.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Eddie Geller doubles funds with $100K Q1 haul for congressional race

toledo
Toledo is putting up big numbers in the race for a newly drawn congressional district.

Republican candidate for Florida’s 15th Congressional District Jackie Toledo raised more than $350,000 in just over a month of fundraising, according to a news release from Toledo’s campaign.

Toledo, the current Representative for Florida House District 60, announced she’d attempt a move from Tallahassee to Washington in a video last month where she described herself as a “mom on a mission.”

“My mission is to protect parents’ rights and individual liberty,” the conservative lawmaker said in her launch video. “My mission is to protect our children from woke-ism. My mission is to bring back conservative values to Congress.”

Toledo was first elected to HD 60 in 2016 and has held onto the district against credible challenges. During her time in the Legislature, she has championed legislation to combat human trafficking and support survivors.

Toledo is running in the state’s newly drawn 15th Congressional District that covers North Tampa and areas of Pasco County. Although the state’s congressional maps have not been finalized, Toledo said she is committed to running in a district that serves all the Tampa Bay region.

As the race stands, Toledo will face off in a Primary Election against Dennis Ross. Ross, who entered the race this year, has not released fundraising numbers yet. Toledo’s one-month haul, however, puts her on pace to outraise most opponents.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the support I have received to represent Hillsborough County in Congress,” Toledo said. “Together, we will take back the House of Representatives in November, fire Nancy Pelosi and stop the liberal agenda that is threatening our country.”

Shortly after her campaign launched, Toledo was endorsed by Maggie’s List, a national PAC dedicated to electing conservative women to Congress.

“Jackie posted an impressive fundraising total her first month in the race,” Sen. Joe Gruters said. “She is a fighter and will bring that fight to Washington D.C. to help everyday Floridians.”

Toledo is a licensed professional engineer and local business owner from Tampa, as well as a mother of five. This year she appeared as No. 22 on Florida Politics’ list of the 25 Most Powerful Politicians in Tampa Bay.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDisney plans major 1,300-unit affordable housing project

nextTight vote keeps Fernandina Beach golf course under city management

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories