Jackie Toledo raises $350K in first month of fundraising for CD 15 race

Republican candidate for Florida’s 15th Congressional District Jackie Toledo raised more than $350,000 in just over a month of fundraising, according to a news release from Toledo’s campaign.

Toledo, the current Representative for Florida House District 60, announced she’d attempt a move from Tallahassee to Washington in a video last month where she described herself as a “mom on a mission.”

“My mission is to protect parents’ rights and individual liberty,” the conservative lawmaker said in her launch video. “My mission is to protect our children from woke-ism. My mission is to bring back conservative values to Congress.”

Toledo was first elected to HD 60 in 2016 and has held onto the district against credible challenges. During her time in the Legislature, she has championed legislation to combat human trafficking and support survivors.

Toledo is running in the state’s newly drawn 15th Congressional District that covers North Tampa and areas of Pasco County. Although the state’s congressional maps have not been finalized, Toledo said she is committed to running in a district that serves all the Tampa Bay region.

As the race stands, Toledo will face off in a Primary Election against Dennis Ross. Ross, who entered the race this year, has not released fundraising numbers yet. Toledo’s one-month haul, however, puts her on pace to outraise most opponents.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the support I have received to represent Hillsborough County in Congress,” Toledo said. “Together, we will take back the House of Representatives in November, fire Nancy Pelosi and stop the liberal agenda that is threatening our country.”

Shortly after her campaign launched, Toledo was endorsed by Maggie’s List, a national PAC dedicated to electing conservative women to Congress.

“Jackie posted an impressive fundraising total her first month in the race,” Sen. Joe Gruters said. “She is a fighter and will bring that fight to Washington D.C. to help everyday Floridians.”

Toledo is a licensed professional engineer and local business owner from Tampa, as well as a mother of five. This year she appeared as No. 22 on Florida Politics’ list of the 25 Most Powerful Politicians in Tampa Bay.