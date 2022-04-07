April 7, 2022
Mara Strobel-Lanka joins Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Governor
Mara Strobel-Lanka and Annette Taddeo. Image via Twitter.

Strobel Taddeo
She last served Tracye Polson's campaign for Jacksonville City Council.

There’s a new communications leader at Democrat Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Governor.

Mara Strobel-Lanka announced via social media that she will join the state Senator’s campaign for Florida’s highest office.

“I’m thrilled to share that this week I joined the Annette Taddeo team as Communications Director,” Strobel-Lanka tweeted. “I believe in Florida and I believe in Sen. Taddeo’s mission to unite our diverse state, serve working families, and become the first Latina Governor of Florida!”

She also offered a happy birthday wish to Taddeo.

“We are thrilled to have you on the A Team as our Communications Director!” Taddeo tweeted.

Taddeo Campaign Manager Nick Merlino, meanwhile, welcomed Strobel-Lanka.

“Team Annette Taddeo is growing! Excited to have Mara Strobel-Lanka on board,” he tweeted.

Strobel-Lanka previously worked as communications director for Tracye Polson’s Jacksonville City Council campaign, which ended with a Special Election defeat last month. Polson pulled in 48% of the vote but lost to Republican Nick Howland.

Strobel-Lanka has worked in a variety of media and promotions positions previously, including stints with Sofar Sounds, Small Fox Media, Babes Who Hustle and Momni Boutique.

She’s joining the Taddeo team after a bit of a shake-up. High-profile consultant Christian Ulvert left the operation in late March, apparently to focus on expanding the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus.

Taddeo announced this week her campaign raised more than $110,000 in the latter half of March. Unlike any other major candidate for Governor, Taddeo as a sitting state lawmaker faced a prohibition on fundraising during the Legislative Session. She will face a similar hurdle later this month when the Legislature returns for a one-week Special Session.

Taddeo faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic Primary for Governor. Whoever wins the nomination will likely face incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the General Election in November.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

