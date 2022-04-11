Personnel note: Kevin Comerer joins Rubin Turnbull & Associates

Rubin Turnbull & Associates on Monday added insurance expert Kevin Comerer to its lobbying team.

Comerer most recently worked as the legislative director for American Integrity Insurance, a major homeowners insurance company based in the Tampa Bay area. During his nearly five years at the company, Comerer developed relationships with legislative leaders as well as top regulators at the Office of Insurance Regulation and the Department of Financial Services.

Before entering the private sector, Comerer spent years as a legislative and campaign staffer, beginning in 2010 as an aide to former Rep. Tom Grady. He later served as senior legislative aide to now-Senate President-designate Kathleen Passidomo, where he managed all aspects of the Naples Republican’s office and worked to advance her legislative priorities.

“Since leaving my Legislative office, Kevin has quickly become a recognized leader in the insurance industry and has made me very proud. I have no doubt he will be successful in his new role,” Passidomo said.

Comerer holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and sociology from Florida State University and serves on the Florida Justice Reform Institute Board of Directors. In 2021, he received the Mark Trafton Award from the Florida Insurance Council in recognition of his contributions to the organization’s advancement and success.

He joins a team that includes named partners Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull and lobbyists Melissa Akeson, Jacqui Carmona, Erica Chanti, Christopher Finkbeiner, Zach Hubbard and Matthew Sacco.

Rubin Turnbull is among the top-10 lobbying firms in the state, measured by revenue, and its client roster includes several insurance companies that will directly benefit from Comerer’s industry knowledge.

“I am thrilled to join Rubin Turnbull & Associates and for the opportunity to build on the legacy of accomplishments Bill, Heather, and the team have created. I’ve been extremely fortunate to learn the intricacies of Florida’s insurance market over the last 4 years with American Integrity and am excited to continue to fight on behalf of Florida consumers,” Comerer said.

“Lastly, I have to thank President-Designate Passidomo for her friendship and guidance over the years. I’ve gained a great deal of knowledge about policy, politics, and perseverance from her firsthand and I look forward to pairing that knowledge with my passion across many other industries soon.”