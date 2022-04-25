Ron DeSantis steals Donald Trump ‘gold card’ gimmick

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Gov. Ron DeSantis paid former President Donald Trump another big-league compliment.

On Sunday, DeSantis’ political operation pushed out an email to supporters with a unique invitation-only opportunity to receive a “gold card” to validate that vaunted status.

“Our finance team just pulled a list of our grassroots supporters, and you are in the top 100! Because you have been in Gov. DeSantis’s corner since the beginning and fighting for freedom in Florida with us, we wanted to give you a special opportunity that is only for this inner circle,” the email contended.

“Since you’ve been such a loyal supporter of our mission, you can secure an exclusive Gold DeSantis Freedom Team Membership Card now!”

That exclusive card includes an image of the Governor in RayBan Aviator sunglasses, gracing a message that reads “Florida First Fighter.”

Of course, the Trump Political Action Committee essentially pioneered the gold card gimmick. An April 5 email from the group painted a picture of a deliberative former President mulling design options for his 2022 Gold Card, a significant choice that could only be resolved by crowdsourcing a choice between a couple of design options.

“President Trump really values your input and has made it clear that he wants YOU to play an important role in our efforts. Americans from all across the Nation will proudly carry these membership cards as a sign of their unwavering support for President Trump and our mission to Save America,” the email contended.

Emails followed promoting the Trump vehicle.

“We don’t have many left,” the former President warned on Apr. 15.

“Your wallet needs this,” he cajoled a day later.

On Apr. 18, he said, “you deserve this.”

And on Apr. 20, Trump was “proud to present” the card.

Speculation that Trump could face a DeSantis challenge in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary race has recurred since Trump lost the 2020 Presidential election.

Polling shows DeSantis as the favorite in a Trump-free field, but behind the former President when both are survey options.

Trump continues to put DeSantis in his place. He told The Washington Post this month that his endorsement made DeSantis viable in 2018, and that he has “doubt” that DeSantis or any other prominent Republican will run against him if Trump runs for President again in 2024.