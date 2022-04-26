April 26, 2022
Fresh 2024 poll shows Ron DeSantis threatening Donald Trump, topping Mike Pence
Ron DeSantis is polling strong nationally yet again.

A.G. GancarskiApril 26, 2022

DFMBSLZBWXBVSCCHGGV6JJYC4Q
Is the 2024 GOP race a two-man contest after all?

Yet another national poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis as a mounting threat to Donald Trump and a clear preference over Mike Pence in head-to-head competition.

A survey from Echelon Insights of 377 Republican registered voters, a subset of a larger poll of 1,001 registered voters, showed that in a head-to-head battle with Trump, DeSantis would command over one-third of the vote.

Trump was still the choice of 55% of those surveyed, but DeSantis’ 34% is among his strongest national performances when matched up against the former President.

DeSantis performed better still against former Vice President Pence in a hypothetical faceoff. The poll found 51% of those surveyed preferred the Florida Governor, while just 34% chose Pence.

In a poll of a larger field without the former President, Florida’s Governor shined again. DeSantis’ 35% support secured the Florida Governor a strong first place, and more support than the next four potential candidates combined.

Pence’s 15% was good for a distant second place. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas drew 7% support, good for third place, but essentially tied with former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley at 6% and Donald Trump Jr., who drew 5% support.

Florida’s two U.S. Senators were non-starters: Marco Rubio drew 3% support, and Rick Scott was below 1%.

DeSantis routinely laps the field in these polls when matched up against a crowded field of Republicans, and the results here in a “battle royal” field track with those from another recent survey.

The April 2022 Harvard/Harris Poll showed DeSantis the choice of 35% of those polled — just as this Echelon Insights survey did — with Pence far back in second place and other candidates struggling with single-digit support.

The Echelon Insights survey did not test DeSantis against potential 2024 General Election opponents, but it did test the Governor’s overall approval rating, which was slightly underwater at -2 among the whole pool of registered voters surveyed.

That placed DeSantis ahead of President Joe Biden, Trump and other politicians, who were all deeper underwater in net favorability. Only Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elon Musk performed better than the Governor in terms of net rating.

However, DeSantis’ favorable number was the lowest of any figure in that question. The Governor stands at just 32% favorable, while 34% held an unfavorable view and 34% hadn’t formed an opinion on the Governor.

This poll was conducted April 18 through April 20, and the overall margin of error is +/- 3.7 percentage points.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

