April 30, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Company files second suit over failed Orlando land deal, this time for $100M

Gabrielle RussonApril 30, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Midtown’s still popping

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis appoints Republican House candidate to Broward School Board

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints Jim Scholl to Monroe County Commission

shutterstock_195875507
Fourth Watch Acquisitions also filed an earlier suit over land now being used for Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.

Fourth Watch Acquisitions envisioned building attractions in Orlando but its attempt to buy the land for the project fell through. Stan Thomas’ company reneged on a 2017 contract and gave hundreds of acres to Universal Orlando instead, Fourth Watch alleged in a lawsuit filed two weeks ago.

But that wasn’t the only sour deal with Thomas that ruined Fourth Watch’s development projects, Fourth Watch contends in a new, second lawsuit filed Tuesday in Orange County Circuit Court. Thomas was a Georgia developer who once had control over a vast amount of prime real-estate in Orlando’s tourism district but over the years, he gained notoriety for his legal battles.

Fourth Watch also had a vision of constructing a 2,000-room luxury hotel next to the Orange County Convention Center.

Fourth Watch and Thomas’ OHL Holdings reached a real estate agreement in 2017 for Fourth Watch to buy a 1.5-acre parcel for $75 million to build the hotel, according to the new lawsuit.

“The Agreement was set to close the Land purchase following the expiration of the ‘County Approval Deadline,’” the lawsuit said.

But before the deal went through, Thomas used the land as collateral for his loans with another company called CPR Money, the lawsuit said.

“Sometime in 2016, OHL had secretly executed and delivered one or more signed deeds for the Land to be held in escrow to be used to transfer title to CPR in the event OHL could not repay a loan from CPR,” the lawsuit.

Before Fourth Watch’s land purchase was finalized, the land’s title was already transferred over to CPR in 2018. Losing the land and not being able to move forward on the hotel has cost Fourth Watch $100 million in damages, Fourth Watch said in the lawsuit.

Fourth Watch had intended the hotel to accompany its development of “a thrill-seeker’s extravaganza, featuring an iconic 750-foot-tall snow dome, ATV-tracks, river rafting, canyoning, ice skating, and surfing,” a project described in its first lawsuit.

Fourth Watch, a Georgia real estate entertainment development company, is suing OHL for breach of contract and CPR for tortious interference with a contract, according to court documents.

Thomas, who owned hundreds of acres in Orlando’s tourism district that hadn’t been developed, eventually lost his land as he fell behind on taxes and his loan payments. Now, Universal is in control of some of that property and is building Epic Universe, a new theme park with restaurants and hotels that’s slated to open by the summer of 2025.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints Republican House candidate to Broward School Board

nextTakeaways from Tallahassee — Midtown's still popping

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Everglades Foundation files contempt motion in suit over docs allegedly stolen by ex-employee

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more