May 3, 2022
Incumbent Gus Bilirakis launches reelection campaign ad for CD 12

Kelly HayesMay 3, 20223min0

Gus Bilirakis
Bilirakis has earned an endorsement from Trump.

U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis has launched a new video campaign ad as he seeks the nomination for Florida’s 12th Congressional District.

The ad, titled “Florida Values,” showcases Bilirakis’ Republican platform, calling the Congress member a “conservative champion for our Florida values.” The video also highlights Bilirakis’ ties to former President Donald Trump, with several photos of the two together shown in the video.

“Gus Bilirakis — fighting the Biden-Pelosi reckless spending that is raising prices on families, seniors and our veterans,” the ad’s narrator states.”Gus will strengthen our border, to stop the flow of illegals and drugs. And, President Trump endorsed Gus Bilirakis, saying ‘Gus has been a tremendously effective lawmaker, and has my complete and total endorsement.”

Bilirakis’ ad comes as he seeks to represent a redrawn CD 12 — the affirmed Congressional map pushes CD 12, and Bilirakis, out of Pinellas County, a community he or his father Mike Bilirakis have represented in Congress for decades. The new CD 12 runs up the Gulf Coast to Citrus County.

However, despite a slightly shifted constituency, Bilirakis will be in one of Florida’s safest Republican districts — Trump won the district with 63.76% of the vote, making his endorsement of Bilirakis even more significant.

The Palm Harbor Republican has represented CD 12 for more than 14 years. He has managed to keep piling successes onto his résumé even with a Democratic majority. This year, the Lugar Center Bipartisan Index found him to be the 27th most bipartisan member of Congress, the highest of any member of the Florida delegation.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

