‘Worst Governor in modern history’: Charlie Crist calls DeSantis ‘authoritarian’ in campaign anniversary speech

In a speech marking the first anniversary of his campaign, gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist called Gov. Ron DeSantis an authoritarian who is the “worst Governor in modern Florida history.”
DeSantis imitates the worst authoritarian leaders aligned against the United States, Crist said, with the Governor’s approval of increased abortion restrictions, creating an elections police force, erasing Black congressional districts and attacking Disney for its opposition to the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill.
He pointed out that none of those actions are helping Floridians and are meant to lay the ground for a potential 2024 Presidential run.
“Ron DeSantis is nothing but a power-hungry bully, trying to bluster his way to the White House without doing a single damn thing for Florida,” Crist said. “No previous Governor has posed such a direct threat to our prosperity and our democracy.”
Crist said several of DeSantis’ actions are likely unconstitutional, like the two Black congressional district erasures and the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District after Disney’s stance. However, he finds it unlikely any checks and balances will exist over DeSantis for as long as he stays at the Governor’s mansion.
“The Republican-controlled legislature is so cowed by this governor that when he says jump, they merely ask ‘how high.’ The judicial branch after three years spent stacking the bench with right-wing ideologues and another on the way this summer. It’s unclear if anyone will cross Governor DeSantis even if his laws are unconstitutional,” Crist said.
He said DeSantis might take his inspiration from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would approve of how the Governor was running Florida.
“Or maybe it’s Fidel Castro, or Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega, or Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, or Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, all dictators who would nod in approval with how he is running our state,” Crist said.
Crist said DeSantis’ actions come as Florida has become the most expensive state in America and faces rising rent prices and teacher shortages.
He is ready to stop him, Crist boasted.
“It pains me to see the damage this Governor has inflicted upon our state in less than four years,” Crist said. “Inside every bully, there’s a coward scared that you will call them out. Well, I’m calling him out. And we have a moral responsibility to do so and to stop him.”
He said Floridians are ready for a Governor who listens, respects the state’s businesses and communities, and cares about people’s lives. He said his experience as a past Florida Governor means he is ready to do that from Day One if elected.
“They are ready for a Governor willing to fight for them, not against them,” Crist said. “I’m running to restore our opportunity to our state to make Florida a place where the American Dream shines as bright as the sun in the Sunshine State.”
SteveHC
May 4, 2022 at 1:14 pm
Can’t say I disagree with Crist…
Impeach Biden
May 4, 2022 at 1:31 pm
Charlie, Florida is expensive because it is very popular due to the fact that the state has been open, contrast with many of the “Blue” states out there. It’s Economics 101, a subject that your party seems to have no clue about
Ron Ogden
May 4, 2022 at 1:42 pm
That’s all we’re going to here from him for the next six months, because he has absolutely NOTHING to say about himself. Not that anyone would believe him, anyway. Florida knows better than to accept anything Charlie says as anything but campaign-slogan whitewash.
It’s a shame. Charlie has gifts, but he has done nothing with them for 40 years except draw down the public purse. Rather than be the natural leader he could have been if he had stuck to some kind of principle, he has been little more than a stooge to his own ambition, a weathervane blowing in the wind, always in search of “What’s good for me in this campaign.”
Richard Bruce
May 4, 2022 at 1:56 pm
Not one example of damage, except what Gov Desantis has done to the Democratic Party.
L Smith
May 4, 2022 at 2:24 pm
Charlie Crist will do nothing like he did before when he was governor except only what is good for him
Our governor now has done great things for our state
martin
May 4, 2022 at 2:26 pm
charlie must be off of his meds….where are the guys in white coats?