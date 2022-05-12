May 12, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot
Capitol riot. Image via AP.

Associated PressMay 12, 20222min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Democrats bet seniors won’t like Rick Scott plan to ‘rescue America’

HeadlinesOrlando

SeaWorld CFO to step down, company plans $250M stock buyback

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Chip LaMarca raises nearly $60K to defend coastal Broward House District

Jan. 6 riot AP (4)
Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. pleaded guilty to civil disorder.

A Central Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr., 40, of Orlando, pleaded guilty to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court, according to court records. He faces up to five years in prison at an Aug. 22 sentencing hearing.

Fairchild was arrested in Orlando in August 2021.

According to court documents, Fairchild joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Fairchild was part of a crowd at the Capitol’s then-restricted West Plaza. Fairchild stood at the front of the crowd and walked alongside the barriers. Prosecutors said he made multiple attempts to wrest the barriers from police officers. After the crowd moved at least two barriers, Fairchild illegally entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 250 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSeaWorld CFO to step down, company plans $250M stock buyback

nextDemocrats bet seniors won't like Rick Scott plan to 'rescue America'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories