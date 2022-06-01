June 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Paul Renner endorses David Smith for re-election in HD 38
David Smith

Scott PowersJune 1, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Robin Safley: June’s here — time is now to ‘get a plan’ for hurricane season

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.1.22

2022Headlines

Florida Democratic consultants flag messy voter data from Party operation

FLAPOL043021CH029
Smith has a Republican Primary challenger, and there are 3 Democrats running in HD 38.

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner is backing Republican Rep. David Smith for re-election in House District 38 in Seminole County.

Renner’s endorsement also may bring financial backing from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, which Renner chairs.

Smith, of Winter Springs, is seeking a third term. He faces a right-wing challenge in the Republican Primary Election from Drake Wuertz of Altamonte Springs.

With redistricting, the southern Seminole district has become more attractive to Democrats, and three have filed to run there: Mark Caruso of Winter Springs, Sarah Henry of Altamonte Springs and Ed Measom of Casselberry.

“Colonel David Smith is a strong conservative. His service to his community and his country are the hallmark of the sort of leaders we need Tallahassee fighting for Florida,” Renner said in a news release. “I am proud to stand with a fellow serviceman and look forward to welcoming him back to Tallahassee.”

Based on results of the precincts of HD 38 in the past couple of General Elections, the district should provide a slight Democratic advantage in voter registration.

“We have been able to deliver more opportunity for young people that deserve a second chance at the American dream, we made an historic expansion of school choice, and we have helped businesses get back on their feet after the pandemic,” Smith said in the release. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve alongside the Speaker-designate and Governor DeSantis in Tallahassee.”

In other races, Renner’s endorsement has come with a $25,000 campaign check from that committee. Fundraising, though, has never been a problem for Smith, and it hasn’t been this year. Through April, his campaign raised $262,000 and had about $220,000 of that in-hand.

Last month, Renner also endorsed Republican Susan Plasencia in House District 37, which is adjacent to HD 38, spanning part of northern Orange County and part of eastern Seminole.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.1.22

nextRobin Safley: June's here — time is now to 'get a plan' for hurricane season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories