Paul Renner endorses David Smith for re-election in HD 38

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner is backing Republican Rep. David Smith for re-election in House District 38 in Seminole County.

Renner’s endorsement also may bring financial backing from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, which Renner chairs.

Smith, of Winter Springs, is seeking a third term. He faces a right-wing challenge in the Republican Primary Election from Drake Wuertz of Altamonte Springs.

With redistricting, the southern Seminole district has become more attractive to Democrats, and three have filed to run there: Mark Caruso of Winter Springs, Sarah Henry of Altamonte Springs and Ed Measom of Casselberry.

“Colonel David Smith is a strong conservative. His service to his community and his country are the hallmark of the sort of leaders we need Tallahassee fighting for Florida,” Renner said in a news release. “I am proud to stand with a fellow serviceman and look forward to welcoming him back to Tallahassee.”

Based on results of the precincts of HD 38 in the past couple of General Elections, the district should provide a slight Democratic advantage in voter registration.

“We have been able to deliver more opportunity for young people that deserve a second chance at the American dream, we made an historic expansion of school choice, and we have helped businesses get back on their feet after the pandemic,” Smith said in the release. “I am looking forward to continuing to serve alongside the Speaker-designate and Governor DeSantis in Tallahassee.”

In other races, Renner’s endorsement has come with a $25,000 campaign check from that committee. Fundraising, though, has never been a problem for Smith, and it hasn’t been this year. Through April, his campaign raised $262,000 and had about $220,000 of that in-hand.

Last month, Renner also endorsed Republican Susan Plasencia in House District 37, which is adjacent to HD 38, spanning part of northern Orange County and part of eastern Seminole.