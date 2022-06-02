Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.2.22

Good Thursday morning from London where by the time you are reading this the Trooping the Colour ceremony in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee will be well underway. (Here’s some background on the ceremony, for those who celebrate.)

First in Sunburn: Rep. Anna Eskamani endorses Charlie Crist for Governor — Eskamani cited Crist’s long record supporting everyday Floridians in communities across the Sunshine State. “At Team Anna, we’re working for you and fighting for us — and that’s exactly who Charlie Crist is and what he does,” she said. “I trust Charlie to fight for our collective rights and to solve problems, like the affordable housing crisis and climate change. I trust Charlie to champion the needs of our most vulnerable community members, and to work with the best people to get it done. I did not make this decision lightly — but as Democrats, we need to unite and stay focused on victory in November. Charlie is the best candidate right now to bring us together and to help build a more prosperous Florida for all.”

Ballard Partners and The Southern Group were neck and neck in Q1, with Ballard reclaiming the top spot by a hair.

Between Jan. 1 and March 31, the firm collected $3.5 million lobbying the Legislature and an added $2.5 million lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and state agencies. In the first quarter, its $6 million total marked a substantial revenue increase from Q4 2021 when it earned an estimated $5.1 million.

It also puts the firm back in the No. 1 spot after a year in second place behind The Southern Group.

Based on per-client ranges listed on Ballard Partners reports, the firm may have earned as much as $8 million in the first quarter.

The Southern Group, which held the No. 1 spot in revenues for all four quarters last year, earned only about $120,000 less than Ballard Partners’ previous quarter. Its reports show $3.7 million in receipts for legislative lobbying and an additional $2.2 million in executive branch pay.

In the first quarter, the firm’s $5.9 million total keeps pace with recent earnings reports and puts The Southern Group on track to meet or beat its 2021 tally of $22 million.

Based on per-client ranges listed in The Southern Group’s reports, the firm may have earned as much as $8.6 million in the first quarter, giving it a higher earnings ceiling than Ballard Partners.

Capital City Consulting followed at No. 3 with an estimated $4.5 million in Q1 pay. The total represents $2.5 million in legislative lobbying earnings and $2 million in executive branch earnings.

The quarterly total was a slight bump from Q4 when the firm recorded $4.4 million in pay. At the top end, CCC may have earned $6.4 million.

The first quarter also saw GrayRobinson move up a rung in the rankings. After solidifying its position in the Top 5 last year, the firm’s revenues have continued to grow, hitting $2.7 million in Q4.

The total includes about $1.5 million in legislative lobbying pay and $1.2 million in executive branch pay. It also represents a greater than 20% increase in revenues from Q4, when the firm earned an estimated $2.2 million.

At the top end, GrayRobinson could have earned as much as $4.4 million.

Ron Book and lobbying partners Rana Brown and Kelly Mallette rounded out the Top 5 with an estimated $2.5 million in pay. Though the trio slipped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the rankings, they are still the top-earning firm when factoring in team size.

The firm may have earned as much as $3.4 million based on per-client ranges.

—TOP STORY —

Ron DeSantis plotted an all-out assault on public universities” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Records obtained through a series of public-records requests show that DeSantis’ office recently developed a sweeping plan to overhaul higher-education oversight in Florida. The Governor’s proposal would have centralized more power in boards run by the Governor’s political appointees, made colleges and universities more dependent on money controlled by politicians in Tallahassee, and imposed more restrictions on what schools can teach.

The DeSantis plan would have even stripped university presidents of the ability to hire professors.

The records show that DeSantis’ staff also drew up proposals targeting newspapers, state attorneys and school boards. They devised plans to take control of everything from local toll-road agencies to high school sports. And amid it all, they wanted to make it harder to challenge the Governor’s authority legally.

None of the DeSantis drafts was more far-reaching than his higher-education package. For instance, the legislation would have given the Board of Governors more authority to start investigations of university presidents, veto school budgets, and fire university employees. Why is this important? The Governor has enormous control over the Board of Governors, where he appoints 14 of 17 members, and the Board of Education, where he appoints all seven members.

— STATEWIDE —

“Possible tropical depression targeting Florida. Second system being monitored off east coast” via Cheryl McCloud of the Naples Daily News — It’s the first official day of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and the National Hurricane Center is watching two systems near Florida. The first is developing in the Gulf of Mexico out of the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which made landfall in Mexico Monday as a Category 2 storm with 105-mph winds. The second system developed overnight off Florida’s East Coast. Chances continue to increase for the development of a tropical depression as the system near the Yucatán Peninsula moves northeast toward the Caribbean Sea. The chances are up to 70% for a depression to form over the next 48 hours and 80% over the next five days.

“Democratic legislators double down on call to DeSantis to declare ‘climate emergency’” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel — Central Florida Democratic legislators and activists called for stronger leadership in tackling the climate crisis on Wednesday as the state and the world prepare for more challenges. Central Florida state Reps. Eskamani, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Joy Goff-Marcil called on DeSantis to take a stronger stance in mitigating the damage created by humans impacting the climate during a virtual news conference hosted by Eskamani. She, along with advocates, encouraged the Governor to enact policies that could not only address the crisis, but also strengthen Florida.

“Abortion rights groups challenge Florida’s 15-week ban” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Abortion rights groups on Wednesday filed a suit to halt Florida’s ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, which was set to take effect in a month. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida filed the lawsuit in the Florida 2nd Judicial Circuit on behalf of Planned Parenthood affiliates, other women’s health centers, and other abortion-rights advocates. Unless blocked by a court, the ban (HB 5) will kick in on July 1. The law holds no exceptions for rape or incest but provides an exception if necessary to save a pregnant person’s life. “This law blatantly rejects Floridians’ need for essential abortion care and their strong support for the right to get an abortion,” ACLU of Florida Legal Director Daniel Tilley said.

“Lori Berman, Kelly Skidmore to refile red flag bill following Buffalo, Uvalde massacres” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Following last month’s massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, Sen. Berman and Rep. Skidmore plan to refile a joint measure aimed at strengthening Florida’s so-called “red flag” statutes for the next Legislative Session. Red flag laws, also known as “risk protection order” (RPO) laws, allow police with court approval to temporarily seize weapons from people considered at risk of harming themselves or others. State lawmakers more than four years ago defied Florida’s well-earned “Gunshine State” moniker by including an RPO law in the sweeping Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Act, which then-Gov. Rick Scott signed on March 9, 2018. Since the act went into effect, law enforcement officers and agencies throughout Florida have filed more than 5,800 RPOs, according to a press note from the Florida House Democratic Caucus.

“Citizens leader gives top marks to property insurance law, but cautious on short-term rate effects” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Citizens Property Insurance President and CEO Barry Gilway on Wednesday praised the pair of laws passed by the Legislature last month aimed at stabilizing the private property insurance market but said the effect on homeowners’ rates won’t be felt for at least a year. Even then, the size of any rate impact would depend on how the courts treat the provisions in SB 2D that limit attorney’s fees, which insurers have said is the main culprit incentivizing lawsuits over disputed claims. There is one side of the new law that Gilway hopes will calm the private market in the short-term: the $2 billion reinsurance fund backed by state taxpayers. The law allows private insurers to take advantage of the fund if a hurricane hits the state in the next two years.

“PTA now among 100 appeals for state to return to CDC youth health survey” via Kate Santich of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida PTA has joined a plea for the state Department of Education to restart a CDC survey of public-school students that measures a wide range of physical and mental health factors from diet and exercise to bullying to sexual orientation and gender identity. “Florida PTA uses the detailed data collected to … help us advocate for our most underserved and vulnerable children,” Jennifer Martinez, Florida PTA’s president, said. “Taking the time to create and pilot a new survey would contribute to children not receiving the valuable services they need.”

“Feds agree to review ‘critical’ manatee habitat as deaths pile up” via Zachary T. Sampson of the Tampa Bay Times — Federal wildlife officials have agreed to reconsider what parts of Florida are most important to the state’s beloved manatees, which continue to die at alarming rates. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will propose an adjustment to its definition of “critical habitat” for manatees, a threatened species, by mid-September 2024. The settlement will resolve the lawsuit filed by those groups — the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and Save the Manatee Club — in federal court earlier this year. “The commitment is overdue,” said Ragan Whitlock, a Florida attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity. The settlement agreement, filed in a Washington D.C. court Wednesday, explains that the Fish and Wildlife Service determined in January 2010 it should revise manatees’ “critical habitat.”

“Florida League of Cities announces municipal Florida Race to Zero scholarship recipients” via Florida Politics — The Florida League of Cities (FLC) this week announced a list of nearly two dozen municipalities that will receive scholarships to join the Florida Race to Zero cohort. Florida Race to Zero is a friendly competition between cities to highlight how they are leading the way to carbon neutrality. The League provides scholarships and will allow the selected municipalities to access the technical aid and expertise of national and regional organizations. “Our state is no stranger to climate impacts,” said FLC Executive Director and CEO Jeannie Garner. “The League has seen many cities working to address those impacts in their local communities, but we also recognize that many local governments lack sufficient resources and support to do the same.” To publicly congratulate the commitment made by the cities, the League suggests a social media blast. For example: “Congrats @FLCities for leading the way to #carbonneutral @ICLEI_USA @theSSDN.”

— 2022 —

“‘Evil,’ ‘authoritarian dictator’: Crist, Nikki Fried blast DeSantis” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Gloves came off in Orlando Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidates Crist and Fried tore into DeSantis. “This Governor is out of his mind,” Crist, the Congressman from St. Petersburg, said of DeSantis. “Evil,” he added. “Authoritarian dictator,” Fried insisted. Crist and Fried joined other Democratic candidates and officeholders, and progressive activists at a “Remove Ron” rally, organized by Gen-Z for Change, on a rainy afternoon on the steps of Orlando City Hall.

Assignment editors — Crist, health care experts and Protect Our Care Florida will hold a virtual news conference on a new report that shows the premium tax credits included in the American Rescue Plan have made health coverage more affordable for Floridians, 3 p.m., Zoom registration here.

Crist endorses Eric Lynn for CD 13 — U.S. Rep. Crist endorsed Democratic candidate Lynn as his successor in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. “Eric Lynn is a leader in Pinellas who will serve the people of the 13th District well in Congress,” said Crist, who is running for Governor. “He knows how to listen to people and deliver the results they need on issues that matter to folks like Social Security and Medicare, protecting our environment, and so much more. I am proud to endorse Eric Lynn for Congress to fill the seat that I’m proud to represent and look forward to both of us winning in November.” Lynn is one of several candidates running for CD 13, which covers part of Pinellas County. The newly drawn seat is expected to perform Republican in the General Election.

— MORE 2022 —

“Michael Grieco drops out of SD 36 race, won’t run for re-election in the House” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rep. Grieco has canceled his bid for Senate District 36, leaving controversial incumbent Republican Sen. Ileana García unopposed in a vulnerable seat. He’s also not running for re-election in the House, departing the chamber after four years in office. Grieco confirmed his decision with Florida Politics. He blamed the “Tallahassee establishment” for not getting behind his campaign for SD 38 in what would prove to be an exceedingly costly race. Still, he lamented giving up, “knowing that now a far-right extremist, first elected by fraud, will likely have a clear path to return to our state Capitol.”

“Paul Renner endorses Bobby Payne” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Renner wants Rep. Payne back in Tallahassee next Session. The Palm Coast Republican is endorsing the Palatka Republican for re-election. “Rep. Bobby Payne will help lead our conservative vision to protect our freedoms and create more opportunities for Floridians to succeed,” Renner said. “Bobby has proven he will always stand up for Florida’s families and small businesses, and I am honored to call him a friend and ally in the fight to work alongside the Legislature and Gov. DeSantis to preserve our conservative values.” First elected in 2016, Payne is running for his last term before term limits prohibit another run. He chaired the House Ways & Means Committee for the previous two years. Notably, Renner also chairs the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, suggesting material support for Payne’s re-election if necessary.

“Ruth’s List Florida backs Michele Rayner’s HD 62 run” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Ruth’s List Florida has announced its endorsement of state Rep. Rayner, who is running for re-election in the state House, albeit in a newly drawn district. The organization, which works to elect Democratic women who support abortion rights, noted that this is Rayner’s second Ruth’s List endorsement, having received the organization’s backing in her first election in 2020. After winning the 2020 race, Rayner became the first openly gay woman of color to serve in the Florida Legislature. “Ruth’s List could not be more excited to once again support Michele Rayner in her campaign for re-election to House District 62,” said Lucy Sedgwick, president and CEO of Ruth’s List Florida.

“Chris Sprowls backs Chris Latvala in Pinellas Commission race” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — House Speaker Sprowls is backing state Rep. Latvala in his run for the District 5 seat on the Pinellas County Commission. Latvala and Sprowls have served alongside one another in the House since both were first elected in 2014. The pair have worked together to spearhead education initiatives during their respective service, work Sprowls highlighted in his endorsement. Latvala launched his campaign Tuesday, with Sprowls’ support as his first official endorsement.

“Manny Joanos files for County Commission seat of the late Jimbo Jackson” via Karl Etters of the Tallahassee Democrat — Joanos, a former Leon County Commissioner and Leon County Schools administrator, has filed to run for the late County Commissioner Jackson’s vacant seat. Joanos filed for the District 2 seat Wednesday, the day before Jackson’s memorial service in downtown Tallahassee. He currently serves as the coordinator for public relations at Lively Technical Center. Jackson died Saturday from complications with long COVID, leaving a vacancy on the Leon County Commission. If only two candidates qualify, the race will be settled in the November general election. If three or more candidates qualify, there will be an August primary. If no one gets a majority of votes in the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden says he heard late about baby formula shortage” via Tyler Pager of The Washington Post — Biden said Wednesday that he did not become aware of the baby formula shortage until about two months after industry leaders knew they faced a major crisis, raising new questions about the administration’s monitoring and handling of the problem. Biden’s comments came after he met with executives of companies that manufacture infant formula, who told the President they knew the shortage would be severe in February after the closure of an Abbott plant in Michigan. Biden suggested he was not informed until April. When reporters noted that the executives had said they immediately recognized the scope of the problem, Biden said, “They did, but I didn’t.”

“Unexplained tax revenue growth vexes budget scorekeepers” via Peter Cohn of Roll Call — Individual income tax collections for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30 are projected to land at their highest level as a share of the U.S. economy since the advent of the income tax in 1913. Overall federal tax revenue this year is expected to hit 19.6% of GDP, a figure that’s been topped only three times: twice during World War II and again in 2000, before the dot-com bubble burst. It’s not entirely unexplained; the CBO attributes much of the revenue growth this year and in the coming years to faster economic growth, higher wages and profits and capital gains realizations from elevated asset prices — and, yes, higher inflation.

“Watchdog opens probe into huge Social Security fines to poor, disabled” via Lisa Rein of The Washington Post — The inquiry by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (CIGIE), a group that investigates misconduct allegations against inspectors general, comes as Social Security Inspector General Gail Ennis has been directed by the acting Social Security Commissioner to an anti-fraud program amid mounting political pressure. At the heart of the investigation is the Civil Monetary Penalty Program, a little-known anti-fraud program run by the inspector general’s office. During the Donald Trump administration, the program began levying unprecedented fines, which reached hundreds of thousands of dollars, on more than 100 people accused of improperly receiving disability benefits. The fines were imposed without considering the age, financial condition, or other mitigating factors of the recipients.

“Supreme Court clerks reportedly consider lawyering up as Roe leak probe escalates” via Charlotte Klein of Vanity Fair — The hunt for the source of the leaked draft ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade is intensifying inside the Supreme Court, where officials are “taking steps to require law clerks to provide cellphone records and sign affidavits.” This unprecedented move is reportedly rattling some law clerks, who are “apparently so alarmed” that “they have begun exploring whether to hire outside counsel.” The news is a dramatic development in the probe that Chief Justice John Roberts called for earlier this month, hours after POLITICO published a stunning leaked draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court was poised to obliterate the constitutional right to an abortion. Roberts’ demand that the high court’s marshal “launch an investigation into the source” of this “singular and egregious breach” raised questions from the get-go.

“‘Who would Jesus exclude?’: Marco Rubio mocked for kicking off Pride Month with bizarre claim” via David Badash of Raw Story — U.S. Sen. Rubio kicked off LGBTQ Pride month Wednesday morning claiming Biden has a “radical” LGBTQ policy and will cut off federal funding to schools that refuse to follow it. “Biden will be cutting off Pell Grants, school lunches & billions of other federal education dollars to any school or college that refuses to follow his new & radical transgender & LGBT policies,” Rubio tweeted. Rubio offered nothing to support his claim. His press secretary was unavailable and did not immediately return a phone call. Rubio might be referring to a March 31 news release from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who traveled to Rubio’s home state of Florida to observe the annual Transgender Day of Visibility.

“Nancy Pelosi says House will move on assault weapons ban” via Mike Lillis of The Hill — Speaker Pelosi said Wednesday that House Democrats will soon consider legislation banning military-style “assault” weapons, marking the most aggressive response from Congress to date following last week’s shooting massacre at a Texas elementary school. House Democratic leaders have already scheduled a vote next week on so-called “red flag” legislation. And the House Judiciary Committee is meeting in an emergency session on Thursday to mark up a slate of eight more anti-gun violence bills, including proposals to ban high-capacity magazines and raise the age for purchasing certain semi-automatic rifles. Speaking at an anti-gun violence event in her hometown of San Francisco, Pelosi added to that list on Wednesday, saying House Democrats will also be considering legislation designed to better warn the public of active shooter situations.

“Greg Steube congratulates students appointed to U.S. military academies” via The Charlotte Sun — U.S. Rep. Steube announced seven students from Florida’s 17th Congressional District who have received appointments to U.S. service academies. Steube nominated the students earlier this year. He recently joined several appointees and their parents at a congratulatory luncheon hosted by his office. The students are Iker Perez-Calderon of Lemon Bay High School in Englewood, David Raney of Venice High School, and Molly Owens of Pine View School, who have been appointed to the U.S. Naval Academy; Natalie Hays of Venice High School, John Busha of Charlotte High School and Ashley Bible of Sebring High School, who have been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy; and Christian Kreegal of Charlotte High School, who has been appointed to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

— MORE LOCAL: S. FL —

“Can SFWMD governing board be impartial?” via Christine Stapleton of The Backstory Blog — The Governor appoints the governing boards of the state’s five water management districts. Like all political appointments, there is a motive — to make a statement, ensure the Governor’s wishes are carried out or political payback for support and contributions. Sometimes people are appointed because they bring a special skill, expertise, or balance to a board. Board member Cheryl Meads donated $25,000 to Friends of Ron DeSantis — a political action committee — three months before DeSantis appointed her to the board in May 2021. She followed that up with a $50,000 donation to the PAC in September 2021. Just sayin.’ Will someone please explain why anyone not in lockstep with Captains for Clean Water or the Everglades Foundation would believe that Meads will “impartially perform” her duties after she tearfully announced at the Feb. 10 meeting that she had given $11,000 to Captains for Clean Water and her family would donate to the Everglades Foundation?

“Miami-Dade leaders urge residents to be prepared as Hurricane Season begins” via Trent Kelly and Amanda Batchelor of WPLG Local 10 News — Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioners held a news conference Wednesday to mark the first day of Hurricane Season. “So, it’s Hurricane Season — it’s June 1 to Nov. 30 and we already have action out there in the Gulf,” the Mayor said. The officials want to remind the community about the importance of getting their homes and families prepared early before a storm threatens the area. “We know that the time to get ready is now. No time to wait, and especially everyone should have received their hurricane kit in their mailboxes and at home,” Levine Cava said.

“Florida has three cases of monkeypox, all in Broward County” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Three residents of Broward County are confirmed with monkeypox, and health officials are studying how the disease is spreading. Two previously suspected cases in Broward County are confirmed and a third case, a Broward resident who was tested in the United Kingdom, is now confirmed. They are not related. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States has a total of 18 confirmed monkeypox cases as of May 31. Health officials are conducting investigations and contact tracing to notify any possible exposures to these 18 individuals. “We’re working hard to contain the cases that are happening, so they don’t spread onward,” said Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the CDC’s High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology division.

“Woman who took rubber bullet to the face at Black Lives Matter rally sues Fort Lauderdale police” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — LaToya Ratlieff, the Delray Beach woman who was shot in the face with a rubber bullet fired by a Fort Lauderdale police officer during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, is suing the Broward city and several of its police officers, accusing them of using excessive force and causing her “severe, painful, and permanent physical and emotional injuries.” Ratlieff’s lawsuit was filed in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, two years to the day after the afternoon police fired tear gas into the crowd and a rubber bullet struck her in the right eye. According to the lawsuit, police resorted to physical force without warning and without first allowing the group to disperse.

“With housing overvalued, a reckoning in the market could be on the way, analyst warns” via Amber Randall of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — With housing prices rising exorbitantly during the pandemic and homebuying becoming more unaffordable for many people, a reckoning in the housing market could soon occur, according to analysis from Florida Atlantic University real estate economist Ken H. Johnson. His analysis indicates that housing prices and rents have risen so far above their long-term trends, or the measurement of where pricing should be for housing, that most housing markets will face some repercussions. “We are in a period now in which both home prices and rents are significantly above their respective long-term trends. In short, millions of Americans should prepare for major repercussions,” Johnson wrote.

“Did Keys boater follow protocol when he cut parasail cable, sending people into bridge?” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Before a mother and two children hit a Keys bridge in their wayward parasail, the operator of the boat cut the cable, investigators say. According to a police report, he severed the line tethered to the harness because the parasail “pegged” in a high gust of wind, meaning the sail risked dragging the boat. The parasail then dragged the three people across the water until they crashed into the old Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, killing the woman and injuring two boys. Should the captain have cut the cord? A law enforcement source says Daniel Couch, 49, likely cut the line during the Memorial Day outing to save the boat while hoping to catch the three people.

“Martin County estimated property values show record-breaking numbers; Indiantown sees decrease” via Lina Ruiz of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Newly-released tax estimates here yielded record-setting values, which are expected to increase further as valuations are updated by July 1. According to preliminary numbers released by the Property Appraiser’s Office, Martin County saw a 9.6% increase across all municipalities with a $27.6-billion taxable value. The estimated tax roll, which accounts for the 2021 calendar year, will help the county, school and local officials set property tax rates during summer budget meetings. The 2022-23 budget year begins Oct. 1.

“Indian River County tax roll up, but so are expenses; officials hint at possible tax increase” via Colleen Wixon of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The frenzied housing market that began at the end of 2020 continued in 2021, driving up the county estimated property tax roll 10.5% to $22.7 billion, according to county property appraiser data. But along with increased growth and property values comes an increased demand for government services as more people move into the county, County Administrator Jason Brown said. “(The growth) is adding tax revenue, but it also adds demand on services,” such as roads, libraries and utilities, Brown said. That could translate into higher property taxes, he said. Property tax roll estimates, released by June 1 each year, provide the base for municipalities and counties to decide their budgets and tax rates for the upcoming fiscal year.

— MORE LOCAL: C. FL —

“SunRail, Brightline, Central Florida get key federal rail grant” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — SunRail, Brightline and Central Florida have landed a small but vital federal grant for early environmental, construction and cost studies needed to install rail service from east of Orlando’s airport to the International Drive and theme park district and on to Tampa. Receiving bipartisan congressional support, the grant of up to $15,875,000 will be matched with an equal amount by Brightline to evolve a concrete plan for the Orlando-to-Tampa rail. That plan will be the basis for seeking grants for hundreds of millions of dollars in other federal money.

“Central Florida student reaches National Spelling Bee finals” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Two students from Central Florida spelled their way through six rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, but only one still has a chance to win it all. Aaron Kuebler, who just finished sixth grade at St. Luke’s Lutheran School in Oviedo and Ekansh Rastogi, who just finished eighth grade at Markham Woods Middle School in Heathrow, advanced to the top 22 before Aaron bowed out in round 7, misspelling the word Circean. Ekansh, though, made it through spelling the word kaiserin. The two Seminole County students survived two rounds each of the semifinals Wednesday with Ekansh tackling the word campesino and defining kismet, followed by Aaron spelling the word cramignon and defining what a Gordian knot is.

— MORE LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Punta Gorda City Council gets gas bump” via The Charlotte Sun — With gas prices continuing to rise, Punta Gorda City Council members approved a 14-cent increase in the mileage reimbursement rate for long-distance trips. “We currently get reimbursed, at the city rates, 44 cents a mile,” Mayor Lynne Matthews said at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “With the cost of fuel being (around) $4.75 a gallon now … we are not even getting what the state’s allowable mileage allowance is.” For Charlotte County, gasbuddy.com showed gas prices ranging from $4.30 to $4.60 on Wednesday. According to city documents, the “state allowable rate” set by the U.S. General Services Administration is 58 cents per mile. On Wednesday, the council approved increasing its reimbursement allowance to 58 cents per mile. Council members are reimbursed from the city’s general fund.

“Sunday fishing ban at Naples Pier extended for a year” via Rachel Heimann Mercader of the Naples Daily News — The Naples City Council voted 6-1 Wednesday to extend the ban year-round to prevent pelican injuries. Council member Ted Blankenship dissented. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida first proposed changes to the fishing practices at the pier at last June’s council workshop after a record number of bird injuries were reported at the von Arx Wildlife Hospital. The city council then voted to ban fishing on Sundays for six months last December. Wednesday’s vote extended that ban for a year, and it came after several Naples Pier visitors and Conservancy volunteers spoke in favor of the ban before the city council Tuesday.

— LOCAL NOTES: N. FL —

“‘It’s all about the kids’: Florida high school raffles off rifles, handguns” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — A Florida high school raffled off guns and other weaponry through a monthlong fundraising campaign that ended Wednesday. James Madison Preparatory High School in Madison, a charter school, raffled off fishing and hunting gear and firearms, including handguns and semi-automatic rifles, in a $100-per-ticket raffle that started May 2. The raffle went on largely unimpeded despite two horrific, national tragedies: mass shootings at a Buffalo supermarket and an elementary school in Texas that left nearly three dozen people dead last month. “Giveaways like this emphasize the need for background checks on all gun sales and transfers,” said Nancy Fry, a volunteer for the Florida chapter of Moms Demand Action in Broward County.

“New York-based firm to evaluate security protocols at Duval County schools” via Emily Bloch of The Florida Times-Union — The City of Jacksonville and Duval County Public Schools are bringing in a security company to evaluate the school district’s security protocols and provide guidance for potential improvements. Armoured One, a company specializing in doors and glass based out of Syracuse, New York, says its bullet-resistant products can slow down or prevent a shooter from getting into a classroom. The company also conducts school safety analyses as one of its services and pivoted to selling clear face shields during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry praises Sheriff Mike Williams but take no stance on legal questions” via David Bauerlein and Dan Scanlan of The Florida Times-Union — Curry said he learned last week that Sheriff Williams had moved to Nassau County and it’s up to city lawyers to figure out whether that change in residency ended Williams’ tenure as sheriff. Curry said he is not taking a position on the legal questions swirling around Williams. “I’m not weighing in on that,” Curry said Wednesday. “Mike Williams was elected by the people of Jacksonville, and wherever the legal opinion falls, that’s what we work through.”

“STD infections in Santa Rosa County are on the rise. Here’s what you need to know” via Alex Miller of the Pensacola News Journal — Between 2007 and 2019, Santa Rosa County saw an increase of over 68% in the incidence of chlamydia. And with the most recent certified data from the Florida Department of Health showing as much as a 28% increase in gonorrhea just from 2019 to 2020, experts in the field are sounding alarms over the fact that Santa Rosa County, along with the rest of Florida, is staring at some poor trends in sexually transmitted infection rates. But what caused these trends, how does the county compare to the rest of the state, and what can be done to alleviate the problems? To give a comparison, Santa Rosa County had a chlamydia infection rate of just under 299 people per 100,000, while, in Florida as a whole, that average rate was much higher at just under 516 people per 100,000.

“Health Department issues advisory for Destin Harbor after weekend wastewater leak” via Northwest Florida Daily News — The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County has issued a health advisory for Destin Harbor due to a wastewater release near the southeast corner of 218 Harbor Blvd. Destin Water Users is performing water quality monitoring and testing. Once satisfactory results are achieved, the health advisory will be lifted. DWU received a call Saturday about a leaking water main behind a building. DWU arrived and couldn’t locate any isolation valves, and it was determined to monitor the minor leak throughout the weekend. It was determined that the 2-inch water main had a hole leaking from a former repair clamp that had failed. It was also noted that when the pump truck was excavated for the repair, the nearby 2-inch force main had a hole in it as well, assumed to be caused by the water main leak.

— TOP OPINION —

“Why masks work, but mandates haven’t” via David Leonhardt of The New York Times — Masks reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by preventing virus particles from traveling from one person’s nose or mouth into the air and infecting another person. Laboratory studies have repeatedly demonstrated the effect. Given this, you would think that communities where mask-wearing has been more common would have had many fewer infections. But that hasn’t been the case. The idea that masks work better than mask mandates seems to defy logic. The main explanation seems to be that the exceptions often end up mattering more than the rule. The virus is so contagious that it can spread during brief times when people take off their masks, even when a mandate is in place. During an acute crisis — such as the early months of COVID-19, when masks were one of the few available forms of protection — strict guidelines can nonetheless make sense.

— OPINIONS —

“Biden’s new ‘transition’ economy is just ‘Build Back Better 3.0’” via David Winston of Roll Call — Biden does acknowledge that inflation is still a problem. He goes on to outline a new three-point plan to deliver “stable, steady growth.” That, with the “right policies,” will bring down inflation. In part one, Biden tosses the hot potato of inflation where he says it belongs — with the Federal Reserve. Part two of his plan focuses on what he says is making “things more affordable for families during this moment of economic uncertainty and to boost the productive capacity of our economy over time.” Wait. What happened to his historic economic recovery? Finally, in the third part of his plan, Biden returns to his most deceptive claim of all — that it is his policies that are responsible for the projected $1.7 trillion decrease in the deficit this year.

“Florida reacted to school shootings. The U.S. can, too.” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — We’re not naive enough to think that Congress will finally break from the gun lobby and embrace landmark reforms, like banning military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But even more modest steps can help, as Florida showed in the aftermath of its own tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The legislation banned weapons sales to those younger than 21, imposed a three-day waiting period on most long-gun purchases and created a “red flag” law allowing authorities to confiscate weapons from people temporarily deemed a threat to themselves or others. Majorities in both Parties favor expanded background checks and preventing those with mental illnesses from purchasing guns. Congress and the states need to strike where common ground exists.

“How Attorney General Ashley Moody failed Floridians” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — The Texas Bar has taken steps to discipline Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for his fraudulent attempt to sell Trump’s Big Lie to the Supreme Court, and Florida Attorney General Moody should be watching very closely. As the next election nears, it bears remembering who facilitated the Big Lie. Moody asked the court to let her file briefs supporting Paxton’s case against counting Biden’s electoral votes. If the Texas court finds Paxton guilty, it would be a major embarrassment to Moody at a time when she’s seeking re-election. But that’s all it would be. An unpublished ruling by the Florida Supreme Court in 1974 prohibited the Bar from potentially disbarring any public official whom the Constitution requires to be a member of the Bar.

“Renew Broward school property tax, for kids’ sake” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The county school district, the nation’s sixth-largest, wants voters to extend and increase a local property tax to pay for higher salaries and bonuses for teachers and other school employees, improved school security and more mental health services. We recommend a yes vote on this tax for three main reasons. The astronomical cost of living in South Florida makes it nearly impossible for people to live here — especially underpaid public employees who work for the county’s largest employer. Second, teachers are a pillar of our communities, and we need to honor and reward them, even if that costs a little more. Third, despite occasional gains in recent years, the stingy Legislature spends way too little money on public education, so local property owners have to help close the gap.

“When picking judges, Democrats need to stop ignoring economics” via Binyamin Appelbaum of The New York Times — Biden is missing a crucial opportunity to push back against corporate power. To make a lasting change in the enforcement of antitrust laws, he needs to borrow a page from Reagan’s playbook and put antitrust experts on the federal bench. Reagan suspended the government’s efforts to check corporate power, adopting instead a policy best described as nonintervention in the life of large corporations. However, much of the work was done by a group of anti-antitrust academics picked by Reagan to serve as federal judges. The letter of the nation’s antitrust laws hasn’t changed, but those judges rewrote the meaning of the laws. To undo their work — to advance a new understanding of antitrust — it is necessary to put a new generation of intellectuals into black robes.

— ALOE —

“Home sweet home: FAMU’s NAA will hold its annual convention in Tallahassee” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University’s National Alumni Association (NAA) is coming home to Tallahassee for its annual convention, which starts on Wednesday and ends Sunday. This is the NAA’s first time holding a convention in Tallahassee, and it also marks the association’s first in-person gathering since 2019 due to the pandemic. “What I wanted to do was to make my last convention as president of the National Alumni Association be in Tallahassee and home on campus,” said NAA President Col. Gregory Clark, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama. This year’s convention will be the final one that Clark oversees as president since his term ends July 1. Clark was first elected in December 2015 and re-elected for a second term in December 2018, with each term being three years long. He will be giving his final address as one of the keynote speakers at this year’s convention.

“Groundbreaking made on future vertical home of Space Shuttle Endeavour” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — It’s been 11 years since Space Shuttle Endeavour finished its last mission landing at Kennedy Space Center on June 1, 2011. It has since made the cross-country trip to its new home at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, where it has been on display, resting horizontally since 2012. Its future, though, will see the orbiter re-mated with the last intact external fuel tank and solid rocket boosters and put on display vertically for the public to see.

“Company to Las Vegas chapels: No more Elvis-themed weddings” via The Associated Press — Las Vegas chapels of love that use Elvis Presley’s likeness could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels. The licensing company that controls the name and image of “The King” is ordering Sin City chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Monday. Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels, which are expected to be compliant by now. With Elvis so closely tied to Vegas’ wedding industry, some say the move could decimate their businesses. “We are a family-run business, and now we’re hanging with the big dogs,” said Kayla Collins, who operates the Little Chapel of Hearts with her husband.

