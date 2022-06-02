June 2, 2022
Marco Rubio expects Joe Biden to ‘lie to people’ during gun violence speech

A.G. GancarskiJune 2, 2022

Rubio
'I hope it's not what he does again tonight.'

Sen. Marco Rubio expects President Joe Biden to “lie to people” about “evil Republicans” when he goes on national television Thursday evening to talk about recent mass shootings.

In the wake of a shooting last week at a Texas elementary school, and one Wednesday at a medical center in Oklahoma, Biden will attempt to offer remarks that offer healing and a policy agenda.

But Rubio expects a partisan pitch that favors polemic over consensus.

Rubio, asked about the President’s remarks on the right-of-center Jay Sekulow Show, expected for Biden to be a divider and not a uniter, with remarks that could set back any potential path forward on solutions to the ongoing issue of mass shootings in general and school shootings in particular.

“Traditionally, the response from him and others has been the following: lie to people and tell them that there’s a bunch of laws out there that could stop all this from happening, but we can’t pass those laws, because of evil Republicans,” Rubio said. “If they’d only voted for these bills, these things wouldn’t be happening.”

“That’s just not true,” Rubio continued. “It’s just absolutely inaccurate. It’s not true. It’s a blatant lie. It stands in the way of progress on this issue. And I hope it’s not what he does again tonight.”

A media release from the White House contends that Biden, ahead of a weekend trip to Delaware, will outline “the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day.”

But Rubio says a focus on gun control will likely end with another stalled Congress.

“If he starts rolling out a bunch of ideas that have nothing to do with these shootings, nothing. They may be what he supports when it comes to gun legislation, but they have nothing to do with the shootings,” Rubio said. “I think we’re back to square one unfortunately.”

“And then people wonder why nothing ever happens,” Rubio added. “That’s why.”

The path forward likely is laden with more rhetoric than legislation. The Associated Press reports that the House is willing to pass a ban on so-called assault weapons, but that the Senate isn’t likely to adopt that.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

