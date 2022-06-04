June 4, 2022
Gov. Ron DeSantis makes two reappointments to Southwest Florida Water Management District
Ron DeSantis promises a big boost in infrastructure spending, thanks to the feds. Image via AP.

Kelly Hayes

The SWFWMD Governing Board sets the area’s water policy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reappointed two to the Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board — Elijah “Ed” Armstrong III and William Hogarth.

The SWFWMD Governing Board sets the area’s water policy, with the goals of preventing floods and ensuring residents are properly supplied with water.

Armstrong, who is from Dunedin, works as a a shareholder with Hill Ward Henderson, P.A. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the Florida Bar Association. He earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and juris doctorate from Vanderbilt University.

Hogarth previously served as the director of the Florida Institute of Oceanography at the University of South Florida. He was awarded the Carl R. Sullivan Fishery Conservation Award by the American Fisheries Society. Hogarth earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from the University of Richmond and his doctorate degree in marine fisheries from North Carolina State University.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate. Governing Board members are unpaid, citizen volunteers who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

