For full recovery of the Orlando brand — luring back international visitors

Even when the Orlando theme parks are crowded and posting strong attendance, one key piece hasn’t returned in full numbers during the COVID-19 recovery: The international tourists. It’s the group that typically stays the longest and spends the most on vacation.

To help lure them back, two ad campaigns are launching abroad to put Orlando in the spotlight.

Visit Orlando is kicking off its “Undeniably Real” branding campaign this summer to attract more international tourists, the agency’s leader said this week. Beginning in August, Orlando’s tourism promoter is going to start advertising the destination in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Brazil and some additional Latin American emerging markets, the agency said.

Visit Orlando spokeswoman Denise Spiegel said the campaign details are still being finalized so she was not able to say how much the ad campaign will cost.

Visit Orlando CEO Cassandra Matej made the announcement this week about kicking off the international brand campaign in front of foreign journalists in town for the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW 2022.

“Undeniably Real … Those two words you might not expect to see together captures exactly what makes Orlando so special,” Matej said Sunday at a news conference in The Hall on the Yard food hall in downtown Orlando. “The blend of fantastical and authentic.”

The “Undeniably Real” slogan is the first time Visit Orlando and the Orlando Economic Partnership have partnered together to market the region more holistically to vacationers and convention-goers as well as the business community.

Meanwhile, Brand USA and Walt Disney World are also working together on an ad campaign targeting international visitors. A new commercial features a grandfather reading a story to his granddaughter. “I hope that no matter how old you get and how big you grow,” the grandfather says as images from the theme parks flash by. “You always believe in magic.”

The Orlando Business Journal reported the key international markets for the ads will be the United Kingdom, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, France, Germany, Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea.

“We pride ourselves on telling great destination stories, so it was a natural decision to partner with Disney for our award-winning United Stories campaign,” Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer at Brand USA, told the OBJ. “Disney captures the best of American culture with its classic movies, theme parks and memorable characters. What better way to share the wonder of all the U.S. has to offer than through the magic of one of our nation’s greatest storytellers?”

Brand USA and Visit Orlando’s announcements were part of IPW which brings an estimated 4,600 delegates to the Orange County Convention Center for the nation’s largest travel trade show from June 4-8.