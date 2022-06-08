Last Call for 6.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Registration for the 2022 Human Trafficking Summit is now open, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office announced Wednesday.

The annual event, which will be held virtually on Oct. 4, brings together local and national leaders to discuss various strategies and measures to prevent human trafficking, protect victims, prosecute perpetrators, and cover recent updates and developments in the fight against human trafficking.

Moody’s office said that more than 11,000 attendees have registered for the annual summit over the past two years. Last year, more than 4,000 people from 40 states attended the summit and engaged in breakout sessions.

This year, breakout sessions will include subject matter experts who will discuss aspects of human trafficking prevention through the lens of law enforcement, service delivery, policy, research and health care.

“The Human Trafficking Summit brings together people who share our determination to end human trafficking — in Florida and across the nation. The summit is free, and registration is now open. I encourage anyone who wants to join this important fight to sign up now and help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida,” Moody said in a news release.

Additionally, Moody’s office is accepting nominations for four awards: Survivor Advocate of the Year, Community Advocate of the Year, Prosecutor of the Year, and Law Enforcement Official of the Year. Nominations can be submitted online and must be sent on or before Aug. 15.

For more information on the 2022 Human Trafficking Summit, or to register for the event, visit HumanTraffickingSummit.com.

“If you’re one of these nut jobs, just know: If you try that you’re going to end up on your ass and it’s not going to end up being pretty and you’re not going to walk out of there alive.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, responding to a question on recent mass shootings.

