Jared Moskowitz adds new round of backers to congressional bid

Jared Moskowitz’s strong work ethic — striving for Democratic goals — has won him new endorsements in his campaign to represent South Florida in Congress.

Wednesday’s backing from the Communications Workers of America, plus another batch of endorsements Thursday, brings the number of community leaders, elected officials and organizations supporting Moskowitz to 92, according to the campaign.

Both the union’s local organization and its national one is supporting him, citing his work in the Legislature and as chief of the state’s Division of Emergency Management. The latter is a role Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him to fill.

“As a State Representative, Jared secured an extremely positive track record as a fighter for workers’ rights and a champion for collective bargaining, fair treatment of workers, and strengthening the economy,” said Mike Devane, the president of CWA Local No. 3104.

Devane also noted the role Moskowitz played in the state’s initial response to the COVID-19 epidemic and the vaccine rollout.

“Jared’s tireless efforts to keep everyone in our state — especially front-line workers — as safe as possible during the early stages of the pandemic were essential, as was his leadership when it came to vaccine distribution,” Devane said in a statement.

Moskowitz said he was particularly proud of the union endorsement.

It’s “yet another clear sign of our campaign’s growing momentum,” Moskowitz said. “In Washington, I will be a staunch advocate for workers’ rights and a steadfast friend of the Labor Movement.”

The state’s controversial Republican Governor also appointed Moskowitz to his current role, filling in on the Broward County Commission. But Democratic heavyweights continue to coalesce around Moskowitz’s candidacy to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, who is retiring from Congress at the end of this term.

Sen. Jason Pizzo of Miami, former Broward County Sen. Perry Thurston and Sunrise Mayor Mike Ryan agreed Wednesday that Moskowitz is the best candidate to represent the district that spans Broward and Palm Beach County.

Pizzo also noted Moskowitz’s time as a Parkland City Commissioner, a role he was elected to at age 25.

“As a City Commissioner, Democratic State Representative, and now County Commissioner, Jared has consistently worked to make Florida a safer and more affordable place. I look forward to continuing our collaboration as Jared represents our community in Washington,” Pizzo said.

Thurston, meanwhile, focused on how much the area needs a congressional Representative who will fight back against Republican efforts.

“Our democracy is under attack, and we need Democratic leaders like Jared Moskowitz to fight back against every attempt to disenfranchise voters,” Thurston said.

“Jared is a strong Democrat and I trust his ability to advance our goals on many issues, but most of all, I know that Jared understands what’s at stake if Republicans are allowed to steal elections. Jared has proven his effectiveness in the legislature, as Director of a statewide agency, and now as a Broward County Commissioner. I know that he will continue that good work in Congress.”

Moskowitz was the first to get in the race to succeed Deutch. And his endorsements come from all levels of the community. From former Congressmen to survivors of those killed in the MSD shooting, they all say Moskowitz is the best candidate for the job.

Moskowitz is running in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Deerfield Beach, Oakland Park and Pompano Beach, as well as Boca Raton, Parkland, Margate and Lighthouse Point.

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen also is running for the Democratic nomination.

Other candidates in the race are Republicans Steve Chess, a retired chiropractor; Jim Pruden, a lawyer; and Darlene Swaffer, a Deerfield Beach insurance broker. Mark Napier and Christine Scott, who are not affiliated with a party, also are running.

The district leans heavily Democratic, so whoever wins the Democratic nod in the primary will likely win the seat.