Did Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick buy her seat with taxpayer money earmarked for vaccines?

I have been closely watching politics in Florida for more years than I would care to admit, and the level of corruption in both political parties seems to have gotten worse and worse over the years. Research compiled by my team here at Florida Politics leads to no other reasonable conclusion than that the recently uncovered level of corruption by Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is unprecedented.

Cherfilus-McCormick, through her company Trinity Health Care Services, was awarded more than $22 million in contracts by the Executive Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis starting the week that longtime Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings died.

Exactly one week after Hastings’ death, Cherfilus-McCormick started receiving money from contracts awarded through DeSantis’ Office via the Disaster Preparedness and Relief Fund for vaccine work in nursing homes. The total amount Trinity received from April 2021 through August 2021 exceeded $8 million.

At the same time, financial disclosures show Cherfilus-McCormick and her husband made more than $6.2 million for “consulting fees and profit sharing.” That money, which was received for work done by Trinity Health Care Services, came through two entities — The EC Firm, registered by Edwin Cherfilus, and SCM Consulting Group — that were incorporated just a month before Cherfilus-McCormick started receiving money from the office of DeSantis.

The more than $6 million Cherfilus-McCormick paid herself and her husband is more than their net worth, according to the disclosures, which list The EC Firm’s worth at up to $250,000 and SCM Consulting at $500,000.

Meanwhile, Cherfilus-McCormick ran for Congress largely self-funding her campaign. Over the course of the costly Special Election to replace Hastings, Cherfilus-McCormick loaned her campaign almost $6.6 million, Federal Election Commission records show. Since then, the campaign has repaid more than $2 million, but there is still a $4.6 million candidate loan outstanding as she seeks a second term.

A request for a response from Cherfilus-McCormick’s office has not been returned.

It sure looks like the money Cherfilus-McCormick used to buy her seat in Congress came from taxpayer dollars provided by DeSantis’ Office under the guise of helping to get communities vaccinated. The $6.5 million used to fund the congressional campaign amounts to more than 75% of the money Cherfilus-McCormick was given to help poor and disadvantaged people get vaccinated. No other sources of funds have been disclosed as being at Cherfilus-McCormick’s disposal to use for those loans.

The first loan of the millions loaded into her campaign came the month after she started receiving money from the Governor’s Office, supposedly for vaccination work.

Cherfilus-McCormick did loan her campaign some money in her two previous races, against Hastings in 2018 and 2020. But the total amount of those loans was less than 1% of what she loaned her campaign since the beginning of last year.

The jaw dropping level of corruption by Cherfilus-McCormick doesn’t end there though. Cherfilus-McCormick broke the law by concealing her finances and apparent financial improprieties to the voters that elected her. The fact that Cherfilus-McCormick is a lawyer makes this especially egregious.

There’s no way to compare Cherfilus-McCormick’s income last year to prior years when she was running. Even though every candidate for Congress is required to file a financial disclosure report Cherfilus-McCormick didn’t file them for any of her past elections. The first one she filed was submitted a month after the Democratic Primary in November 2021, which she ultimately won by just five votes over former Broward County Commissioner Dale Holness. She faces Holness again this year.

To this day she still hasn’t filed the required financial disclosures for her unsuccessful 2018 campaign, even after filing for two extensions. Since being sworn in to Congress she also has yet to file a new financial disclosure, and in May, she requested a 90-day extension to submit such a report. That means her report will be due Aug. 13, 10 days before the Democratic Primary for the 2022 election cycle.

On top of all that, the money Cherfilus-McCormick received from DeSantis’ Office isn’t the only money she collected from a Republican administration. The Donald Trump administration gave Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick $1.2 million to Trinity in Paycheck Protection loans back in 2020. She received a second loan in April 2021 despite the millions Trinity started receiving that month from DeSantis’ Office.

When you consider the self-dealing and concealing of their finances from public scrutiny, Cherfilus-McCormick and Trump are like two peas in a pod of corruption when it comes to such matters. Every last dollar she took from the Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis administrations should have gone to keeping folks alive by getting them vaccinated or maintaining payroll for struggling businesses. Instead they took millions for themselves.

Simply put, had Cherfilus-McCormick played it straight she wouldn’t be in Congress right now as at least six voters, and likely thousands more, certainly wouldn’t have taken kindly to where and how she got the funds she used in her campaign. The candidate she beat by five votes is running again, so if Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick survives the multitude of investigations that could be coming her way, the voters will get another chance to weigh in this August.